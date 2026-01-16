AVIS TEAMSTERS TO RALLY AT ATLANTA AIRPORT ON MLK DAY

Teamsters, Elected Officials, Community Demand a Fair Contract

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, January 19, workers at Avis Rental Car, represented by Teamsters Local 528, will rally at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to demand a fair contract. They will be joined by state and local elected officials and community supporters.

At one of the busiest airports in the nation and in the home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Teamsters will call on their employer to offer them a contract that is rooted in Dr. King's dream of economic justice for all workers and includes a living wage.

The 100 Teamsters work in customer service and as ramp and gate agents at Avis' location at the Atlanta airport.

WHEN: Monday, January 19

9 - 10 a.m.



WHO: Avis Teamsters

Members and leaders from Local 528

Lydia Glaze, Georgia State Representative (District 67)

Gabriel Sanchez, Georgia State Representative (District 42)

Kelsea Bond, Atlanta City Councilmember (District 2)



WHERE: Avis Car Rental

2200 Rental Car Center Pkwy

College Park, GA 30337

Media Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

On-site Contact:

Chuck Stiles, (202) 437-7320

