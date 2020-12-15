Avisa Partners Launches International Disputes Practice

Avisa's programs have enhanced outcomes related to complex litigation, contract disputes, regulatory matters, market access challenges, investor-state disputes, nationalization of private assets, non-enforcement of awards, and other unique circumstances before many of the major arbitration institutions, including the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), and The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

Avisa has developed a specialty in supporting the enforcement of arbitral awards against sovereign states and their alter egos, particularly those claiming sovereign immunity or public policy defenses.

"Clients facing years-long transnational challenges, particularly non-enforcement of major awards, must realize that these disputes are often just as much geopolitical calculations as they are about the law," said John Procter, a partner at Avisa Partners' U.S. Washington office with 20 years of experience in advising clients on international brand management and transnational disputes. "We develop strategies beyond the confines of the court room, programs that not only secure award enforcement, but accelerate arbitral processes that are just getting underway."

International commercial arbitration has cemented itself as an alternative to lengthy litigating and costly disputes, while also easing the case burden on judicial systems around the world. The International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration continues to see an increase in the number of cases registered, with more than 860 cases valued at more than US$45 billion in dispute in 2019 alone.

Avisa's international disputes practice incorporates many of Avisa Partners' consulting services verticals, including risk management, public affairs, global strategic communications, international affairs, digital advocacy, cybersecurity and anti-counterfeiting operations.

"Our solutions are focused on supporting clear commercial and policy outcomes and have supported the preservation or recovery of billions in revenue and assets around the world," said Eric Bovim, CEO of Avisa Partners U.S. "We recalibrate environments by leveraging broader public policy and commercial narratives in our clients' favor, all while being in lockstep with in-house and outside counsel, as well as third party legal funders," Bovim added.

Avisa Partners, founded in France in 2010, is present in Paris, Brussels, London, Berlin and now Washington. The group brings together under one roof an ecosystem of professionals in the fields of competitive intelligence, public affairs, international relations, cybersecurity and digital communications. Avisa Partners is a flagship European firm on the issues of online influence, the fight against misinformation, and the fight against counterfeiting. The firm is a destination for leading global companies undertaking major growth operations (including M&A, entries into new global markets, and tenders), facing complex challenges (such as international negotiations, support litigation, or cyber-attacks), or seeking to cement their strategic positioning. With more than a two hundred consultants representing twenty nationalities, the group has intervened in more than 75 countries over the past ten years.

