Avisa Partners Names John Procter as Partner in Washington, D.C. Office

Procter, former communications practice chair at an independent communications and government affairs firm, joined Avisa Partners U.S. in mid-September. Avisa offers consulting services across several verticals, including risk management, public affairs, and global strategic communications, in addition to core Avisa Partners services such as international affairs, digital advocacy, cybersecurity and anti-counterfeiting operations.

Procter's arrival follows the establishment of Avisa Partners U.S. late last year and Avisa's acquisition of firms in Brussels, London, Berlin, and, most recently, risk-management consultancy CEIS in Paris, bringing the firm's headcount to over 200 consultants.

"John's track record of delivering results for multinationals, sovereigns and other global institutions aligns perfectly with Avisa's focus on managing client risks and sensitive political, regulatory, public debate, legal, commercial and reputation issues," said Eric Bovim, CEO of Avisa Partners U.S. "He understands the nexus between communications and policy debates that drive real-world outcomes. Those are the results that our clients have come to expect from our advisory solutions," Bovim added.

Procter has 20 years of experience in advising clients on reputation management, litigation communications, transnational disputes, and other special circumstances. He has lived and worked in multiple countries, including in Iraq as a Department of Defense spokesperson. He has unique expertise in transnational dispute and global arbitration communications that has supported the preservation or recovery of more than $4 billion in client revenues. John's broad brand management experience includes managing the rebrand of the security services contractor formerly known as Blackwater. He has also led crisis, regulatory, and litigation communications for a global agribusiness on multiple continents and developed media programs at global economic forums and multilateral trade summits.

He holds an international relations degree from The George Washington University and an Executive Education Certificate in Corporate Diplomacy from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Avisa Partners has developed a unique offering that combines global experience with local expertise in offices and client work around the world," said Procter. "That offering, brought to American clients with the launch of Avisa Partners U.S. last year, represents a model and opportunity that I know is transforming how organizations tackle major commercial, legal, policy and market-driven challenges."

ABOUT Avisa Partners

Avisa Partners, founded in France in 2010, is present in Paris, Brussels, London, Berlin and now Washington. The group brings together under one roof an ecosystem of professionals in the fields of competitive intelligence, public affairs, international relations, cybersecurity and digital communications. Avisa Partners is a flagship European firm on the issues of online influence, the fight against misinformation, and the fight against counterfeiting. The firm is a destination for leading global companies undertaking major growth operations (including M & A, entries into new global markets, and tenders), facing complex challenges (such as international negotiations, support litigation, or cyber attacks), or seeking to cement their strategic positioning. With more than a hundred consultants representing twenty nationalities, the group has intervened in more than 75 countries over the past ten years.

