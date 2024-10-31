Avisen Legal Expands Its Real Estate Law Practice with the Addition of Attorney Creig Andreasen

Creig Andreasen joins Avisen Legal, bringing extensive experience in real estate transactions and financial services.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisen Legal is pleased to announce that Creig Andreasen has joined the firm, enhancing its legal services in commercial real estate law. With his strong foundation in guiding clients through complex property transactions and advising financial institutions on loan documentation and due diligence, Andreasen's arrival bolsters Avisen's capacity to serve clients in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Andreasen's legal career, which began in residential real estate, now spans a wide range of services, including acquisitions, disposition, leasing, and financing. His experience across private practice and corporate settings enables him to provide strategic counsel to landowners, developers, and financial entities. He also has a significant background assisting lenders and developers in biogas, solar, and renewable energy projects, securing financing backed by real estate and income streams. Andreasen's certification as a Real Property Specialist by the Minnesota State Bar Association highlights his deep expertise in the field.

At Avisen Legal, Andreasen will focus on further expanding the firm's real estate practice, offering comprehensive legal support to clients looking to navigate the complexities of real property transactions and financial operations. His keen insight into the evolving trends in the real estate market, coupled with his problem-solving approach, will be invaluable to both individual clients and institutions seeking legal guidance.

"We are excited to welcome Creig to our growing team," said Todd Taylor, a founding attorney of Avisen Legal. "His depth of experience in real estate law and financial services will significantly enhance our firm's ability to provide tailored legal solutions. Creig's thoughtful, solution-oriented approach aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering high-quality legal services," Taylor added.

Andreasen's professional background includes serving in Target Corporation's real estate department, where he gained experience managing multi-jurisdictional transactions. He has also taught real estate negotiation at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, further solidifying his reputation as both a skilled attorney and a dedicated mentor to the next generation of legal professionals.

About Avisen Legal

Avisen Legal is a boutique business law firm located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm's experienced attorneys work collaboratively with clients to provide efficient, business-focused solutions, combining practical legal advice with an entrepreneurial perspective.

