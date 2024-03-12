Avisen Legal Welcomes Attorneys Ingrid Bjorklund and Edward R. Culhane to Its Team

Bringing extensive renewable energy and corporate legal experience to this boutique business law firm

MINNEAPOLIS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisen Legal, based in Minneapolis, MN, is pleased to announce the addition of two distinguished attorneys to its team: Ingrid Bjorklund and Edward R. Culhane. With their arrival, Avisen Legal has strengthened its capacity to deliver renewable energy and sophisticated transactional legal services to clients in Minnesota and across the country.

Ingrid Bjorklund brings over two decades of experience in the energy industry, including work in wind, solar, transmission, and biofuels, having navigated diverse roles in private practice, government agencies, and academia. Her extensive background includes representing clean energy companies, utilities, and nonprofits on energy-related matters. Bjorklund's experience in guiding clients through complex regulatory environments aligns seamlessly with Avisen's commitment to growing its Renewable Energy practice.

Bjorklund's background includes teaching energy law as an adjunct professor and working at the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Edward R. Culhane joins Avisen Legal with a wealth of experience in transactional law and business management. His diverse clients include venture capital funds, private equity sponsors, family offices, and angel investors. Edward also represents many private companies as outside general counsel. With deep experience in securities, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property transactions, Culhane further bolsters Avisen's corporate practice.

Before joining Avisen, Culhane served as General Counsel for a prominent cannabis company founded by boxer Mike Tyson.

"We are thrilled that Ed and Ingrid have joined us," said Todd Taylor, one of Avisen Legal's founding attorneys. "Their skills and reputation add tremendous strength to our existing team of senior attorneys and strengthens Avisen's position as a trusted partner for clients in Minnesota and across the country," he added.

Avisen Legal is a boutique business law firm in Minneapolis that provides practical, efficient, and collaborative solutions through direct access to partner-level attorneys. With a focus on corporate law, commercial transactions, intellectual property, and renewable energy law, Avisen Legal empowers enterprises to navigate the intersection of law and business, delivering superior results through their unique entrepreneurial perspective and efficient, personalized

