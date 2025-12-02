Avisi Technologies Announces First Patient Implanted with VisiPlate® Glaucoma Treatment Device in the SAPPHIRE Trial

The first VisiPlate surgery in the US for the SAPPHIRE Trial was performed by Dr. Snyder of Sacramento Eye Consultants, in Sacramento, California.

SAPPHIRE Trial is a prospective, multicenter, open-label clinical trial with 1-year follow up, evaluating safety and effectiveness of VisiPlate ® aqueous shunt in glaucoma patients.

VisiPlate® shunt is uniquely designed: novel metamaterial, thinner than a human hair, aiming for longevity, comfort, and aesthetics.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisi Technologies, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company advancing novel, sight-saving technologies, announces the first patient in the international SAPPHIRE Trial has been treated with Avisi's glaucoma treatment device VisiPlate®. SAPPHIRE (NCT07220876) is a prospective, multicenter, open-label trial, evaluating the safety and effectiveness outcomes of VisiPlate in patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG).

Kiersten Snyder, MD, Jacob Brubaker, MD, Sacramento Eye Consultants Staff, and Avisi Team

The first VisiPlate® surgery was performed by study investigator Dr. Kiersten Snyder. Dr. Snyder, along with Principal Investigator Dr. Jacob W. Brubaker, were enthusiastic about the device and surgery. Remarking on the surgeon experience, Dr. Snyder, shared "The VisiPlate is a remarkable technology showcasing a thin and flexible design for controlled aqueous outflow. It was also easy to install."

VisiPlate® is a novel glaucoma treatment device engineered to sustainably reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) by improving outflow of aqueous. The VisiPlate® device is designed with multiple and redundant microchannels to provide sustained aqueous flow while minimizing the risk of blockage and re-intervention. The device is made of ultrathin, biocompatible materials that seek to avoid longstanding reasons for failure of existing glaucoma treatment options. VisiPlate® has been previously studied in the VITA Trial with long-term follow up data presented at the 2025 American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting.

"VisiPlate is an advanced technology designed to maximize patients' quality of life. Dr. Snyder's successful VisiPlate surgery progresses a needed solution for managing glaucoma and preserving vision," said the Founder and CEO, Rui Jing Jiang. "We are grateful for the expertise of our physician collaborators and look forward to treating more glaucoma patients through the SAPPHIRE trial."

The SAPPHIRE trial is currently active in several sites across the US, including:

Arizona Advanced Eye Research, Glendale, Arizona, United States, 85306

Glaucoma Associates of Texas, Dallas, Texas, United States, 75231

ICON Eye Care, Grand Junction, Colorado, United States, 81501

Sacramento Eye Consultants, Sacramento, California, United States, 95815

The Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha, Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States, 53142

More site activations are scheduled for 2026. Approximately 65 patients will be treated in the SAPPHIRE Trial across 13 locations, and the resulting data is anticipated to support future FDA applications. This trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the VisiPlate® aqueous shunt in patients with OAG. The primary endpoint of the trial is the proportion of subjects achieving clinically significant reduction in diurnal IOP at 12 months compared to baseline, on the same or fewer number of glaucoma medications. Important safety evaluations and patient feedback, including vision quality, will be obtained through 12 months.

About VisiPlate®

Avisi Technologies' VisiPlate® aqueous shunt is a unique device made of a patented metamaterial that has been designed to be non-fibrotic and is many times thinner than a human hair. The device is both doctor and patient-centric, designed for ease of implantation, longevity, comfort, and aesthetics. Its multiple, redundant microchannels are engineered to provide sustained aqueous flow while minimizing the risk of blockage and re-intervention, both common challenges with currently available glaucoma surgical solutions.

About Glaucoma and Current Treatment:

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, affecting over 133 million people according to Market Scope's 2025 Glaucoma Surgical Device Market Report, and currently has no cure. In glaucoma patients, excess fluid builds up within the eye, increasing pressure on the optic nerve and leading to permanent vision loss. Glaucoma is a group of diseases, the most common of which are open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and angle-closure glaucoma.

OAG often has no early warning signs or symptoms. It occurs when the eye's drainage system (trabecular meshwork) becomes clogged, preventing normal fluid outflow and leading to elevated eye pressure. Without diagnosis and treatment, OAG can cause gradual vision loss over time. Current treatments for glaucoma include medications, lasers, surgeries, and medical device solutions. However, these interventions rely on patient compliance, re-treatment, or may fail due to occlusion and scarring over time. There remains a pressing need for safe and effective long-term treatments for glaucoma that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

About Avisi Technologies

Avisi Technologies is a clinical-stage medical device company committed to advancing vision care through innovative ophthalmic solutions. The company's portfolio includes state-of-the-art treatments for glaucoma and other ocular conditions. These include its flagship VisiPlate® aqueous shunt, V-001 sustained intraocular drug-delivery platform, and the VisiPlate-S drainage device for treating glaucoma at the time of cataract surgery. Avisi has been recognized and supported by numerous organizations, including the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Glaucoma Research Foundation, SXSW, Johnson & Johnson JLABs, Medtech Innovator Accelerator, UCSF Rosenman Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania, among others. Avisi is funded by venture capital investors, angel investors, and scientific research grants. For more information, visit avisitech.com.

VisiPlate® is an investigational device. The VisiPlate® device is for investigational use only, and not yet available for sale.

Media Contact:

Seth Harrington

[email protected]

More information on the SAPPHIRE clinical trial

SOURCE: Avisi Technologies, Inc.

SOURCE Avisi Technologies, Inc.