Avisi Technologies Announces Positive Twelve-Month Clinical Data of VisiPlate® Aqueous Shunt at AAO 2025

Almost half of patients medication free at 12 months.

Vast majority of patients achieved significant IOP reduction on the same or fewer medications.

Strong 12-month safety and efficacy results: no serious adverse events.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisi Technologies, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company advancing novel, sight-saving technologies, presented positive twelve-month clinical data on VisiPlate® Aqueous Shunt from the VITA Trial during the 2025 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting. The study was presented by Dr. Jonathan Myers, Chief of Glaucoma Service at Wills Eye Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University.

The VITA Trial, a prospective pilot study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Avisi Technologies' VisiPlate® device, was conducted at three centers by three implanting surgeons in South Africa and treated 15 patients. All patients were diagnosed with Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG) and had no prior history of filtration surgery. The surgery was a unilateral implantation via an ab externo standalone procedure.

Result Highlights

Mean baseline diurnal IOP was 24.1 ± 6.2 mmHg; baseline glaucoma medications were 2.0 ± 1.5. Baseline Visual Field mean deviation was -11.7 ± 8.6 dB.

At 12 months, mean diurnal IOP was reduced to 13.1 ± 2.6 mmHg on 1.3 ± 1.5 medications, a change in diurnal IOP of –42.6% from baseline.

46.7% of subjects were on no glaucoma medication at 12 months.

No serious adverse events were reported and no patients had persistent vision loss.

Dr. Jonathan Myers also reviewed individual patient cases. The review included slit lamp and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) images highlighting the placement of VisiPlate® in the eye, not contacting anterior chamber structures like the iris and cornea. Emphasis was placed on the resulting low-lying and diffuse blebs, and the minimal postoperative burden.

The presentation concluded with a discussion about the potential benefits of VisiPlate®. According to Dr. Myers, the tubeless nature of VisiPlate® demonstrates promising effectiveness and safety in lowering IOP in OAG patients and has the potential to be a standardized filtration surgery with less postoperative management.

About VisiPlate®

Avisi Technologies' VisiPlate® aqueous shunt is a unique device made of a patented metamaterial that has been designed to be non-fibrotic and is many times thinner than a human hair. The device is both doctor and patient-centric, designed for ease of implantation, longevity, comfort, and aesthetics. Its multiple, redundant microchannels are engineered to provide sustained aqueous flow while minimizing the risk of blockage and re-intervention, both common challenges with currently available glaucoma surgical solutions. VisiPlate® is being studied in the US in the SAPPHIRE Trial.

About Glaucoma and Current Treatment:

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, affecting over 103 million people according to Market Scope's 2021 Glaucoma Surgical Device Market Report, and currently has no cure. In glaucoma patients, excess fluid builds up within the eye, increasing pressure on the optic nerve and leading to permanent vision loss. Glaucoma is a group of diseases, the most common of which are open-angle glaucoma and angle-closure glaucoma.

OAG often has no early warning signs or symptoms. It occurs when the eye's drainage system (trabecular meshwork) becomes clogged, preventing normal fluid outflow and leading to elevated eye pressure. Without diagnosis and treatment, OAG can cause gradual vision loss over time. Current treatments for glaucoma include medications, lasers, surgeries, and medical device solutions. However, these interventions rely on patient compliance, re-treatment, or may fail due to occlusion and scarring over time. There remains a pressing need for safe and effective long-term treatments for glaucoma that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

About Avisi Technologies

Avisi Technologies is a clinical-stage medical device company committed to advancing vision care through innovative ophthalmic solutions. The company's portfolio includes state-of-the-art treatments for glaucoma and other ocular conditions. These include its flagship VisiPlate® aqueous shunt, V-001 sustained intraocular drug-delivery platform, and the VisiPlate-S drainage device for treating glaucoma at the time of cataract surgery. Avisi has been recognized and supported by numerous organizations, including the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Glaucoma Research Foundation, SXSW, Johnson & Johnson JLABs, Medtech Innovator Accelerator, UCSF Rosenman Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania, among others. Avisi is funded by venture capital investors, angel investors, and scientific research grants. For more information, visit Avisi's Clinical Research.

VisiPlate® is an investigational device. The VisiPlate® device is for investigational use only, and not yet available for sale.

Media Contact:

Seth Harrington

[email protected]

SOURCE Avisi Technologies