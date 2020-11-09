Aviso closes strong Q3 helping Cloud 100 and Fortune 500 leaders grow revenue, rationalize tool spending, and win with virtual selling

Aviso's guided selling platform, recognized by Gartner for its advanced predictive AI, aids the shift to virtual selling Tweet this

According to Revenue Collective's Economic Benchmarking survey from Fall 2020, 63% of sales teams are now communicating internally via video chat. However, momentum is lost if effective follow ups don't happen, there are no meeting notes to refer to, or conversations are not tied to CRM opportunities. Unlike simplistic efficiency metrics offered by many tools optimized for Inside Sales and SDR teams, Aviso's Deal and Coaching Intelligence for Account Executives provides advanced sentiment analysis, looks for bias due to overconfidence or pessimism, and provides visual indicators call engagement quality and audience sentiment.

Aviso also uses SmartTranscripts™ to help teams track key decisions across internal forecast calls and deal reviews, as well as customer conversations. AI SmartTranscripts™ & Highlights bring clarity and insight into conversations using NLP analysis, highlights areas of concern, and generates post-call summary and actions. It also includes the following features: Processing Speech to Text from Recordings (both within Aviso and from tools like Zoom, RingCentral and others), Identifying Speakers, Discovering Important Keywords, Mapping to User defined Terms and Sales Anthologies, Analysis of Positive or Negative Sentiments Associated with Deals, and Automated Minutes of the Meeting with Audio Markers.

Consolidating sales tools is an effective way to cull unnecessary spending. According to Revenue Collective's Economic Benchmarking survey from Fall 2020, remote work has caused nearly 60% of companies to spend $400 to $800+ per user per month on sales technology. Aviso's Deal and Coaching Intelligence is integrated into Aviso's broader Deal, Forecast, and Coaching collaboration, all for a fraction of the price of single point sales conversation recording tools, which can be as expensive as $250/user/month. By using a comprehensive sales tool, CFOs can save 50% or more on sales tool spend.

"If I had Aviso, I could have positively affected the results of my previous companies if I had simply taken the top 20% performers in my org and replicated that behavior with the bottom 20%. It was as simple as that. Aviso can model middle reps after the top ones by learning from their activity and communication and action patterns. Aviso's guided selling capabilities can help every company to survive in this environment," said Henri Richard, former EVP of NetApp.

"Instead of wasting 2 out of every 3 minutes on non-value added work, AI can free up sales reps, helping them focus on serving customers virtually. In my 25 years of enterprise selling at Salesforce and startups, I've sought tools that give a performance edge, and delight sellers and IT. Aviso is committed helping companies use AI to bring virtual team sales transformation," said Trevor Rodrigues-Templar, CEO of Aviso.

About Aviso AI

Aviso is the AI compass that guides sales and go-to-market teams to close more deals, accelerate growth, and find their Revenue True North. Aviso AI delivers revenue intelligence, drives informed team-wide actions and course corrections, and gives precise guidance so sellers and teams don't get lost in the fog of CRM and augment themselves with predictive AI. With demonstrated results across Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders such as Dell, Honeywell, Splunk, Nuance, Elastic, GitHub, and RingCentral, Aviso works at the frontier of predictive AI to help teams close more deals and drive more revenue. Aviso AI has generated 305 billion insights, analyzed $180B in pipeline, and helped customers win $100B in deals. Companies use Aviso to drive more revenue, achieve goals faster, and win in bold, new frontiers. By using Aviso's guided-selling tools instead of conventional CRM systems, sales teams close 20% more deals with 98%+ accuracy, and reduce spending on non-core CRM licenses by 30%.

Aviso is backed by Storm Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Shasta Ventures, and other leading Silicon Valley investors. For more information, visit Aviso.com.

