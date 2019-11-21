Aviso Launches #NoCRM Campaign, Unveils Version 2.0 of AI-Guided Sales Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviso , the pioneer in AI-powered forecasting and sales guidance, unveiled version 2.0 of its platform today, to coincide with the launch of an industry-wide #NoCRM campaign that challenges the efficacy of legacy sales technology.

Twenty years ago, Salesforce launched their famous "No Software" campaign as a rallying cry for innovative sales technology. Twenty years later, the #NoCRM campaign urges companies to reimagine the sales experience once again with a focus on performance. #NoCRM makes good on what was promised by "No Software" two decades ago through leveraging predictive artificial intelligence to bring sales teams more cost-effective, modern, and insightful software. By using Aviso's guided-selling tools instead of conventional CRM systems, sales teams close 20% more deals with guidance from AI with 98%+ accuracy, and reduce spending on non-core CRM licenses by 30%.

"CRM is 25% of all enterprise software, but less than half of sales reps meet their quotas, and teams spend more time fluffing and wrangling data than closing deals," says Aviso's CEO Trevor Templar. "Our customers are excited about our 2.0 platform to shift focus away from CRM databases to using AI guidance for the core business of selling and serving customers."

Aviso's AI-powered guided selling platform helps companies break free from the limits of legacy CRM in driving performance by using AI tools to prioritize opportunities and ensure reps' time is spent closing deals. It analyzes data from myriad sources including CRM activity, email, calendars, daily chats, and support and success tools, delivering real-time insights and next-best-action guidance to help sales teams close more deals and consistently beat their quotas.

The 2.0 version includes a swath of critical new AI-powered features:

Deal Execution Tools including a machine-learning generated Bookings Timeline, Opportunity Acceleration with Pull-Ins from future quarters, and Informed Editing that gives users contextual help before they commit to forecasts.

including a machine-learning generated Bookings Timeline, with Pull-Ins from future quarters, and that gives users contextual help before they commit to forecasts. Deal and Forecast Rooms that serve as dedicated workspaces for go-to-market teams, allowing revenue leaders to do what-if analysis, drive collaboration across deal stages with AI insights, use scenario modeling to optimize revenue, and auto-summarize forecast calls and deal-review transcripts to drive business alignment.

that serve as dedicated workspaces for go-to-market teams, allowing revenue leaders to do what-if analysis, drive collaboration across deal stages with AI insights, use scenario modeling to optimize revenue, and auto-summarize forecast calls and deal-review transcripts to drive business alignment. Coaching Rooms that allow sales managers to improve rep performance, optimize actions, and devise winning playbooks based on deal intelligence mined from CRM data, past and current deals, and team-wide activity in Deal and Forecast Rooms.

that allow sales managers to improve rep performance, optimize actions, and devise winning playbooks based on deal intelligence mined from CRM data, past and current deals, and team-wide activity in Deal and Forecast Rooms. Contextual Nudges that provide sales reps with mobile and other device app-based reminders for deal success. Nudges enable reps to execute timely actions, recommended course corrections, and potential next steps based on industry- and deal-specific insights.

Aviso's 2.0 platform is powered by a next-generation core predictive framework that brings more simplicity and flexibility by drawing on additional CRM datasets and third-party data sources to generate training data 400% faster. The new and improved machine-learning framework is optimized for automated model building, prototypes for feature selection, and support for deeper prediction.

Aviso's 2.0 platform is currently in beta with select customers and ahead of a general release later this year.

"As Splunk has grown, Aviso has grown with us," said Dave Cheng, Senior Director, Sales Operations at Splunk. "Aviso's algorithms help accurately forecast run rates to give my team a binary view of transactions and a clearer deal path from projection to close. Aviso takes the guesswork out of forecasting."

About Aviso:

Aviso is the AI compass that guides sales and go-to-market teams to close more deals, accelerate growth, and find their revenue True North. Aviso delivers true revenue intelligence, nudges team-wide actions, and gives precise guidance so sellers and teams don't get lost in the fog of customer databases, scattered data lakes, and inherent human biases. Aviso AI has generated 164 billion insights, analyzed $120B in pipeline, and helped customers win $24B QTD. Fortune 500 and industry leaders such as Dell, Splunk, Honeywell, MongoDB, RingCentral, and FireEye use Aviso to drive more revenue, achieve goals faster, and win in bold, new frontiers.

