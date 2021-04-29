Aviso Retention Partners with Queens University to Address Student Retention and Student Success

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviso Retention, an AI student success software and equity solution that is the leader in helping four-year private colleges and universities keep students engaged, optimize student success and increase retention, today announces their partnership with Queens University of Charlotte, a four-year private institution that serves approximately 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students. Through this partnership, Aviso Retention will assist Queens University of Charlotte in consolidating student information, simplifying information-sharing across faculty and students, generating alerts and early warnings for 'at risk' students, and identifying trends related to retention and student success.

Queens University of Charlotte's previous solutions led to gaps in student data, multiple systems storing crucial information, lack of traceability among systems and data, failure to provide a full scope of student risk information, and inefficient communication and collaboration features, which negatively impacted the institution's ability to maximize student retention and student success efforts.

As a result, Queens University of Charlotte understood the crucial need for a consolidated and robust student success software solution that provided deep and real-time student data necessary to proactively address student needs, traceability, automation and a deep connection to their mission of improving student retention, student success and equity among students.

"Our goal is to help our partner institutions improve student retention and student success, not hurt the process by introducing software that is difficult for staff and faculty to leverage," said Alexander Leader, Founder and CEO of Aviso Retention. "As we begin this partnership with Queens University of Charlotte, Aviso Retention is focused on ensuring the institution and its faculty have the tools, technology and focus necessary to positively impact the success of their students."

Through the partnership, the institution has access to Aviso Enterprise including Aviso Engage, Aviso Student, Aviso Connect and Aviso Predict to assist the university in increasing student retention and student success efforts. Features include predictive analytics, risk assessments for advisors, and academic planning solutions. The academic planning solution — or guided academic pathways feature — provided by Aviso Engage is a solution Queens University of Charlotte looks to heavily leverage as they have students dedicated to personalized major and minor fields of study over the course of their four-year higher education journey.

"The decision to partner with Aviso Retention was simple; we believe this solution will provide our team with a robust and comprehensive student retention. We look forward to this system addressing our students' unique needs," said Kristina Siarzynski-Ferrer, Associate Dean, Center for Student Success at Queens University of Charlotte.

Aviso Retention's new partnership with Queens University of Charlotte comes on the heels of Aviso Retention's release of research results for the Minority Male Success Initiative (MMSI), which showed initial evidence that success coaching, predictive analytics and the use of automated early alerts can assist in closing the equity gap in higher education and improve student outcomes for underserved student populations.

About Aviso Retention

Founded in 2012, Aviso Retention is an AI student success software and equity solution that helps underserved colleges and universities keep at-risk students engaged, increase retention, and optimize the chances of degree and certificate completion. Aviso does this in a holistic way, by combining proven coaching methodologies with supportive software tools and predictive analytics.

About Queens University of Charlotte

Founded in 1857, Queens University of Charlotte is a four-year, private, co-ed, masters-level university focused on tailoring dynamic students in and outside of the classroom. In all of our programs, Queens emphasizes active and collaborative learning, meaningful student-teacher relationships, a creative synthesis of the liberal arts with the world of work and the value and necessity of lifelong learning. For more information, visit: https://www.queens.edu/

