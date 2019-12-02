Avison Young grows leasing team in Hartford

"I've known Maury for more than 20 years. He is a highly-regarded leasing professional who will contribute great leadership to our Hartford office," said Collins. "His seasoned perspective will benefit our clients as they seek counsel on the right location and services for their businesses. I'm looking forward to partnering with Maury and Andy Filler in expanding our market share in Connecticut."

Smith's customer-centric mindset will help serve the firm's clients in leasing and developing office and medical projects in and around Hartford. Avison Young's tenant representation services help connect clients to the right locations, grounded in market factors, and fundamental business drivers like employee attraction and retention and workplace productivity.

"This is a great opportunity to be part of a growing movement in Hartford and I value the new energy that comes with this transition to Avison Young," added Smith. "To date I've spent my career with one firm and I'm excited about now contributing to Avison Young's highly-collaborative, principal-led culture."

Smith joins Avison Young from Cushman & Wakefield, where he spent his entire career serving the Hartford market. While at Cushman & Wakefield, he was the recipient of the "Service Excellence Award," which recognizes outstanding client service. Smith lives with his wife and two sons in Hebron, CT.

In addition to Smith, Maggie Grigely joins the Hartford office as an Associate. Grigely will focus on tenant and landlord representation in the Hartford market. Grigely holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of New Hampshire's Peter T. Paul College of Business & Economics.

"Maggie has been incredibly successful athletically and academically throughout her life," said Collins. "I'm certain that she will be successful in her chosen field of commercial real estate, especially working closely with Maury and Andy."

