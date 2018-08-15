Avison Young launches fourth annual Global Citizenship report, shows progress in integrating sustainability criteria into its own and clients' planning, decision-making processes and operations

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Mark E. Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young, the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm, announced today that it has released its fourth annual Global Citizenship report.

Global Citizenship is the umbrella name of Avison Young's corporate social responsibility, sustainability and philanthropy strategy.

"We are pleased to present our fourth annual Global Citizenship report," comments Rose. "The Avison Young 2017 Global Citizenship Report provides a comprehensive picture of who we are, how we work and what we care about. It's also an opportunity to recognize the work of our talented and committed team. Our Global Citizenship strategy encompasses our commitment to good corporate governance, operational sustainability, corporate and employee philanthropy, diversity and inclusion, continuous training, and employee health and wellness, including mental health. While helping clients on their sustainability journey is a clear priority, our approach also leverages our differentiated structure – and our caring and collaborative culture – to make a broader, lasting contribution to our communities."

Rose continues: "Since introducing this annual report in 2014, we have been embedding Global Citizenship in the fabric of our organization. We're getting better at integrating sustainability criteria into our planning, decision-making processes and operations – and at helping our clients do the same. It's clear that our approach resonates with clients who, like us, want to be both financially successful and socially and environmentally responsible."

"Buildings play critical social and economic roles in our society; therefore, we need to pay attention to their impact on both our natural and our social environs," says Aaron Prager, leader of Avison Young's global citizenship group and a director of the firm's capital markets group in New York City. "That's why, at Avison Young, we advocate for environmentally responsible development and we work closely with our clients to promote sustainable practices. This approach is better for the environment, better for business and, ultimately, better for people."

Avison Young earned three Green Stars on behalf of clients' assets in the 2017 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) survey with an overall rating that has increased by 62% since the firm's initial submission in 2015. GRESB is an industry-driven organization that assesses the ESG performance of real estate portfolios around the world.

"We are extremely proud of our continuous improvement and progressive environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy," adds Amy Erixon, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of Investments, who is based in Toronto. "We also want to set an example of excellence by being models of resource efficiency and good environmental practice in our own offices. Our internal initiatives are focused on the areas where we can have the greatest impact, namely energy, water and greenhouse-gas emissions. Over the past three years, we've improved the quality and accuracy of environmental data collected from our own offices – sufficient to conduct analyses and set meaningful reduction targets."

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its principals. Founded in 1978, the company comprises 2,600 real estate professionals in 84 offices, providing value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management, financing and mortgage placement services to owners and occupiers of office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality properties.

Avison Young is a 2018 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years.

Please click on link to view and download Avison Young's 2017 Global Citizenship Report: https://avisonyoung.uberflip.com/i/1013132-ay-globalcitizenshipreport-aug2018-final

