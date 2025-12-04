Avison Young releases 2026 U.S. Commercial Real Estate Outlook

Nearly 70% of firm's experts anticipate rise in activity in 2026

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Global commercial real estate (CRE) advisor, Avison Young, today released its 2026 U.S. Outlook, revealing a significant uptick in optimism among the firm's real estate professionals. In a survey of more than 270 Avison Young experts, nearly 70% – up from 51% at mid-year – expressed confidence in the CRE market heading into 2026.

"Commercial real estate is a major cornerstone of local and national economic growth – providing spaces for businesses to operate and bringing vibrancy to communities," said Harry Klaff, Principal and U.S. President, Avison Young. "As we look toward 2026, confidence and optimism are continuing to build across U.S. markets. It's shaping up to be a year of renewed investment, sector growth opportunity, and stronger fundamentals driving a resilient landscape."

Why surveying real estate professionals matters:

Avison Young's survey draws on insights from its U.S. experts who are closest to market dynamics and client decision-making. Their expertise provides a real-time pulse on confidence levels, investment strategies, and sector-specific trends shaping the year ahead.

"Our survey is more than a forecast – it's a roadmap for our clients. Nearly 70% of our professionals express confidence in the market – up sharply from mid-year," said Jen Rosenak, Principal, U.S. Director of Market Intelligence. "By analyzing sector-specific trends and macroeconomic drivers, we help clients anticipate opportunities, mitigate risk, and make informed business and real estate decisions that align with their long-term strategies."

Visit the 2026 U.S. Outlook to explore trends and sentiments of specific CRE sectors.

