Avista Corp. Chooses Utilimarc's BI Platform in Initiative to Integrate and Optimize its Vehicle and Fleet Operational Data

In making our decision to pursue a data management platform we needed someone that was experienced in new technologies, but also that came with years of experience working with telematics, integrations and fleet management system data. Utilimarc took our various data sources and incorporated them into a single central reporting platform, which for us, helped drastically in terms of enhancing productivity and report accuracy. We've really enjoyed working with their team to strengthen every aspect of our fleet management strategy." – Greg Loew, Fleet Manager, Avista Corp.

A main goal for Avista was to be able to combine its fleet management system and vehicle telematics data to allow for proper maintenance scheduling and accurate meter insights for LTD (life-to-date) odometers, engine hours, and PTO (power-take-off) readings; allowing for a more effective fleet management process, as well as the reduction of wasted monetary resources.

With the integration of Utilimarc's Business Intelligence platform, Avista is able to integrate all of their data sources into our BI platform – creating a central reporting system of trusted dashboards that all levels of fleet management can access and understand. We were also able to help implement a meter-based maintenance cycle, rather than time-based (when warranties expire), allowing for Avista to save money on necessary maintenance. – Michael Huhn, Director of Fleet Analytics

Avista's vehicle and equipment meter data in a single analytical environment also allowed for their fleet management team to see exactly when and where aerial lifts were activated, just in case there should be any issues with equipment that were in need of a fast remedy.

