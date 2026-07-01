Avista Healthcare Partners Acquires Sanotact Group GmbH

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Healthcare Partners ("Avista"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, has completed its previously announced acquisition of sanotact Group GmbH ("sanotact" or the "Company"), an established and innovative German vitamins, minerals, and supplements ("VMS") platform.

Founded and headquartered in Münster, Germany, sanotact is a scaled European VMS platform with a differentiated position across both contract manufacturing and branded products. At closing, the business brings together a leading CDMO offering with broad formulation and dosage capabilities, alongside an established branded presence in the German market and a growing international footprint. The Company's strong customer relationships and track record of product innovation provide a solid foundation for continued expansion.

The acquisition of sanotact adds meaningful scale to Avista's consumer healthcare portfolio and introduces its ninth platform investment in the sector, with a business well-positioned to drive growth through innovation and targeted M&A. It also extends Avista's relationship with the Damier Group, reflecting a continued alignment around building leading European consumer health businesses.

About Avista Healthcare Partners

Avista Healthcare Partners, founded in 2005 by Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler, is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in more than 50 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across four sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com or follow Avista on LinkedIn.

About Damier Group

Damier Group is the Belgium-based family office of serial entrepreneur Yvan Vindevogel. The family office mainly specializes in investing and building out platforms in Europe which anticipate and take advantage of long-term trends, leveraging its decade-long experience and track record in consumer healthcare and the wider consumer space. This includes: Cooper Consumer Health, Vision Healthcare, Omega Pharma, TOCG, PK Consumer Health and Fagron amongst others. For more information, visit www.damiergroup.be.

About sanotact

sanotact is a consumer health company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Company operates a diversified model spanning a full-service CDMO business and a portfolio of VMS brands, including its flagship sanotact® brand, serving customers across 80 international markets. For more information, visit https://www.sanotact.de/en/.

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SOURCE Avista Healthcare Partners