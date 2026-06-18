EBI Acquires Xstim, Strengthening Its Market Leadership and Reinforcing its Position as the Only Pure-Play Bone Growth Stimulation Company

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBI, the pioneer of electrobiology innovations, today announced the acquisition of Xstim, a division of Precision Medical Products Inc., focused on developing next generation bone growth stimulation solutions. EBI is a portfolio company of Avista Healthcare Partners, a leading middle-market healthcare private equity firm with over 20 years of experience in building growth-oriented healthcare businesses.

The acquisition of Xstim enhances EBI's comprehensive bone growth stimulation portfolio with a next generation, modern, wearable, non-invasive spine fusion stimulation therapy designed to support patient comfort, ease of use, and clinical confidence. By adding Xstim's capacitively coupled electrical stimulation technology to EBI's established platform of non-surgical and implantable bone healing solutions, EBI is positioned to offer surgeons, patients, and care teams a broader range of clinically supported options across lumbar spinal fusion, nonunion fracture, and failed joint fusion applications. By combining EBI's comprehensive portfolio of bone growth stimulation solutions with Xstim's innovative technology platform, the company is well positioned to advance the next generation of bone healing innovation and expand treatment options for physicians and patients.

EBI's Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Kenny, shared, "Our vision is clear: to be the trusted market leader in bone growth stimulation, dedicated to partnering with physicians to improve their patients' bone healing outcomes. The addition of Xstim further supports our mission by introducing next generation products, strengthening our portfolio and expanding our R&D pipeline focused on today's modern needs for both surgeons and patients."

Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to EBI. William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor and Perkins Coie served as legal counsel to Precision Medical Products, Inc.

ABOUT EBI

For over 45 years, EBI has been at the forefront of electrobiology innovations, offering the largest and most robust portfolio of clinically proven implantable and non-invasive bone growth stimulation solutions. As the only pure-play bone growth stimulation company, EBI provides unique technologies and products that specifically target the challenges faced with nonhealing fractures, joint fusions, and high-risk spinal fusion patients. Since its pioneering product launch in 1979, EBI has been leading in the industry in bone growth stimulation innovation. For more information, visit www.ebibonestimulator.com.

MARKET LEADERSHIP

EBI's portfolio includes FDA-approved and cleared bone growth stimulation solutions used across spinal fusion, nonunion fracture, and joint fusion applications, including EBI® Bone Healing System, OsteoGen™, OrthoPak®, SpF®, SpinalPak®, and now Xstim™.

EBI is committed to its mission of Helping People Heal™ by delivering quality bone growth solutions, clinical excellence, superior service, and making a meaningful impact in patients' lives. Learn more at www.ebibonestimulator.com and follow EBI on LinkedIn.

ABOUT XSTIM

Xstim was the bone healing division of Precision Medical Products focused on developing non-invasive bone growth stimulation solutions. Its wearable spine fusion therapy uses capacitively coupled electrical stimulation to support bone healing following lumbar spinal fusion and is highly complementary to EBI's broader bone growth stimulation portfolio.

ABOUT AVISTA HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Avista Healthcare Partners, founded in 2005 by Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler, is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in more than 50 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across four sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com and follow Avista on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Avista Healthcare Partners