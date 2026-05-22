AVISTA HEALTHCARE PARTNERS SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SANOTACT GROUP

Damier Group joins as strategic co-investor alongside existing investor FLOTTE Beteiligungen GmbH ("FLOTTE") to reinvest alongside the new shareholders

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Healthcare Partners ("Avista"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, and Damier Group ("Damier") have signed a definitive agreement to acquire sanotact Group GmbH ("sanotact" or the "Company"), an established and innovative German vitamins, minerals, and supplements ("VMS") platform.

Headquartered in Münster, Germany, sanotact specializes in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of VMS products. The Company operates a diversified business model combining a scaled, full-service CDMO platform with capabilities across all major VMS dosage forms and a portfolio of branded VMS products, including sanotact®, an established German VMS brand. sanotact serves leading drugstore and distribution customers and has established a strong reputation as a trusted innovation partner, underpinned by its high-quality manufacturing and broad product capabilities across 80 international markets.

Thompson Dean, Chairman of Avista, said: "sanotact represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a premier independent VMS platform in Europe. The Company is well-positioned to benefit from strong secular tailwinds, including rising consumer focus on preventative health. sanotact's differentiated capabilities, strong innovation engine, and established market position provide a solid foundation to drive robust growth. We look forward to partnering with management to support sanotact's next phase of development."

Yvan Vindevogel, Founder of Damier Group, added: "sanotact fits squarely within Damier's investment philosophy of backing platforms that anticipate long-term consumer health trends. The shift toward self-care continues to accelerate across Europe, and sanotact's understanding of customer needs positions the company well to capture this growth. Under Martin Spengler's leadership, the team has consistently translated the company's vision into strong financial results, a testament to sanotact's strategy and execution. We are proud to support the company alongside Avista and FLOTTE in this next chapter."

Martin Spengler, Chief Executive Officer of sanotact, added: "We are excited to partner with Avista, Damier and FLOTTE as we continue to build on sanotact's strong momentum. Both Avista and Damier bring deep healthcare expertise, network and a proven track record of supporting growth and strategic expansion, which will enable us to further enhance our innovation capabilities, expand our international footprint, and continue delivering high-quality products to our customers."

Haymo Modelhart, Chairman of FLOTTE, said: "It was extremely important for us to find new partners who shared our long-term vision, as well as our commitment to quality and strong customer relationships that have defined sanotact over the years. We are delighted to partner with Avista and Damier, and believe their experience and strategic perspective make them ideal partners to support the Company's future development."

Avista's depth of experience in consumer healthcare across North America and Europe was instrumental in securing this partnership, marking its ninth platform investment in the sector. Over the last decade, Avista has completed a number of portfolio-enhancing investments in consumer healthcare. The investment also represents a continuation of Avista's partnership with Yvan Vindevogel and his family office, the Damier Group. As part of the transaction, existing shareholder FLOTTE will make a significant reinvestment and continue to support the growth of the company.

The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Alantra acted as exclusive M&A advisor to FLOTTE, alongside CMS as legal counsel. White & Case acted as legal counsel to Avista and Damier.

About Avista Healthcare Partners

Avista Healthcare Partners, founded in 2005 by Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler, is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in more than 50 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across four sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com or follow Avista on LinkedIn.

About Damier Group

Damier Group is the Belgium-based family office of serial entrepreneur Yvan Vindevogel. The family office mainly specializes in investing and building out platforms in Europe which anticipate and take advantage of long-term trends, leveraging its decade-long experience and track record in consumer healthcare and the wider consumer space. This includes: Cooper Consumer Health, Vision Healthcare, Omega Pharma, TOCG, PK Consumer Health and Fagron amongst others. For more information, visit www.damiergroup.be.

About sanotact

sanotact is a consumer health company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Company operates a diversified model spanning a full-service CDMO business and a portfolio of VMS brands, including its flagship sanotact® brand, serving customers across 80 international markets. For more information, visit https://www.sanotact.de/en/.

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SOURCE Avista Healthcare Partners