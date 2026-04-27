Avista Therapeutics Announces Presentations at Upcoming Medical Meetings

News provided byAvista Therapeutics
Apr 27, 2026, 08:00 ET
PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Therapeutics, a preclinical gene therapy company built on deep clinical, computational and gene therapy expertise, today announced the participation of Dr. Rob Lin, Chief Executive Officer, in a corporate presentation at the 2026 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean being held April 28-30 in Rome, Italy, in addition to the acceptance of multiple abstracts for poster presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) being held May 3-7 in Denver, Colorado, and the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held May 11-15 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Details of the presentations are as follows:
Corporate Presentation at the 2026 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med
Presenter: Dr. Rob Lin, Chief Executive Officer
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28th at 1:45 PM CEST
Poster Presentations at ARVO 2026:
Abstract Title: Structural dynamics insights into principles underlying the fitness of new potent AAVs for retinal gene therapy
Presenter: Dr. Leah Byrne, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer
Posterboard Number: 0715
Session Number: 370
Session Title: New therapeutics and delivery approaches for ocular diseases
Session Date and Time: May 5, 2026, 3:30 PM to 5:15 PM ET
Abstract Title: Advancing gene delivery to RPE and photoreceptors via suprachoroidal injection of next-generation AAV vectors
Presenter: Dr. Laura Campello, Senior Director – Retinal Gene Therapy
Posterboard Number: 0685
Session Number: 370
Session Title: New therapeutics and delivery approaches for ocular diseases
Session Date and Time: May 5, 2026, 3:30 PM to 5:15 PM ET
Poster Presentations at ASGCT 2026:
Abstract Title: Engineered AAV2 capsids have improved performance compared to natural serotypes via intra-CSF delivery in both mouse and NHP central nervous system
Presenter: Dr. Haley Janowitz, Scientist II
Poster Reception Date and Time: May 14, 2026, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM ET
Poster Title: Manufacturability of ATX002, a Next Generation Ophthalmologic AAV Capsid
Presenter: Dr. Chris Morrison, Senior Vice President - CMC
Poster Reception Date and Time: May 14th, 2026, 5:00 – 6:30 PM ET
About Avista Therapeutics
Avista (avistatx.com) is a biotechnology company spun out of the University of Pittsburgh, and built on deep clinical, computational and gene therapy expertise, whose mission is to break barriers in delivery of genetic medicines through AI-driven innovation. Avista is dedicated to providing meaningful therapies to patients and addressing devastating diseases in the retina and CNS. Avista is a UPMC Enterprises portfolio company based in Pittsburgh, PA.
SOURCE Avista Therapeutics
Share this article