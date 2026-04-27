Avista Therapeutics Announces Presentations at Upcoming Medical Meetings

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Therapeutics, a preclinical gene therapy company built on deep clinical, computational and gene therapy expertise, today announced the participation of Dr. Rob Lin, Chief Executive Officer, in a corporate presentation at the 2026 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean being held April 28-30 in Rome, Italy, in addition to the acceptance of multiple abstracts for poster presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) being held May 3-7 in Denver, Colorado, and the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held May 11-15 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Corporate Presentation at the 2026 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med

Presenter: Dr. Rob Lin, Chief Executive Officer

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28th at 1:45 PM CEST

Poster Presentations at ARVO 2026:

Abstract Title: Structural dynamics insights into principles underlying the fitness of new potent AAVs for retinal gene therapy

Presenter: Dr. Leah Byrne, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Posterboard Number: 0715

Session Number: 370

Session Title: New therapeutics and delivery approaches for ocular diseases

Session Date and Time: May 5, 2026, 3:30 PM to 5:15 PM ET

Abstract Title: Advancing gene delivery to RPE and photoreceptors via suprachoroidal injection of next-generation AAV vectors

Presenter: Dr. Laura Campello, Senior Director – Retinal Gene Therapy

Posterboard Number: 0685

Session Number: 370

Session Title: New therapeutics and delivery approaches for ocular diseases

Session Date and Time: May 5, 2026, 3:30 PM to 5:15 PM ET

Poster Presentations at ASGCT 2026:

Abstract Title: Engineered AAV2 capsids have improved performance compared to natural serotypes via intra-CSF delivery in both mouse and NHP central nervous system

Presenter: Dr. Haley Janowitz, Scientist II

Poster Reception Date and Time: May 14, 2026, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM ET

Poster Title: Manufacturability of ATX002, a Next Generation Ophthalmologic AAV Capsid

Presenter: Dr. Chris Morrison, Senior Vice President - CMC

Poster Reception Date and Time: May 14th, 2026, 5:00 – 6:30 PM ET

About Avista Therapeutics

Avista (avistatx.com) is a biotechnology company spun out of the University of Pittsburgh, and built on deep clinical, computational and gene therapy expertise, whose mission is to break barriers in delivery of genetic medicines through AI-driven innovation. Avista is dedicated to providing meaningful therapies to patients and addressing devastating diseases in the retina and CNS. Avista is a UPMC Enterprises portfolio company based in Pittsburgh, PA.

SOURCE Avista Therapeutics