AVITA debuts stylish ADMIROR and PURA laptops at CES 2020

A CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree , the ultra-slim and lightweight ADMIROR boast an all-metal chassis, drawing inspiration from Gothic architecture, high-fashion, and colorful modern style. The ADMIROR also proudly offers high-end specifications including an available 4K touchscreen and Intel® Core™ i7 processor. And for those seeking on-the-go performance married with complementary specs, the PURA offers a lightweight build with the same name brand specifications the modern user has come to expect.

Multi-hued and built for you, the ADMIROR and PURA build on AVITA's history of colorful devices, offering several on-trend premium metallic finishes. With the ADMIROR and PURA, AVITA aims to present the consumer with a family of products with specifications built for their unique use and desired functionality. Which new AVITA will accompany you on your journey? The choice is yours.

ADMIROR #YouCanBe | PURA #SimplyYouNeed

Both the AVITA ADMIROR and PURA will be available on Amazon.com and avita-americas.com .

AVITA invites you to visit them while at CES to experience the new ADMIROR and PURA firsthand. You can find AVITA in the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall, booth number 12013.

At AVITA, the power is in the individual. AVITA makes premium technology products that not only fit your lifestyle but are representations of you. For more information about AVITA, and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Michael Honeycutt at 713-240-7947 or mhoneycutt@avita-americas.com.

Michael Honeycutt,

Director of Marketing, AVITA Americas

713-240-7947

mhoneycutt@avita-americas.com

SOURCE AVITA

