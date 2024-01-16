Avita Promotes Atlanta "Top Doc" Quintin R. Robinson, MD, AAHIVS, to Medical Director of AvitaCare Atlanta

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avita Care Solutions, a national healthcare services organization committed to promoting health equities by providing comprehensive, compassionate, and inclusive healthcare and pharmacy services to underserved communities, is proud to announce the promotion of Quintin R. Robinson, MD, AAHIVS, to the position of medical director of AvitaCare Atlanta, its medical center and pharmacy located at 2140 Peachtree Rd., Ste. 232, between Midtown and Buckhead.

An infectious disease physician, Dr. Robinson joined the medical center in 2010 and has served as the facility's deputy medical director since March 2023. In his new role as medical director, Dr. Robinson will blend patient care and clinic management with his healthcare leadership skills and continue his work as a leader in HIV care, primary care, and sexual health.

"Dr. Robinson's commitment to providing outstanding, compassionate care to our patients and exemplary clinical skills, leadership qualities, and a passion for healthcare have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and patients," said Christopher Hall, MD, MS, AAHIVS, chief medical officer, Avita Care Solutions.

He has been recognized as a "2024 Top Doctor of Atlanta" in Medicine + Doctors by Castle Connolly, a leading healthcare industry vetting firm that honors doctors across the United States based on board certification, experience, reputation, and peer recommendation.

Dr. Robinson previously served as a consultant and staff physician at Health Care for the Homeless in Baltimore, Md. A native of Atlanta, he received his Bachelor of Science from Xavier University in Louisiana. Dr. Robinson attended Morehouse School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency in internal medicine. He completed an Infectious Diseases Fellowship with an emphasis on domestic HIV at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. Dr. Robinson is Board Certified in internal medicine and infectious disease, a certified HIV specialist by the American Academy of HIV Medicine, and a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

AvitaCare Atlanta partners with MedCura Health to offer primary and specialized care services, including gender-affirming care, sexual wellness care, diabetes management, comprehensive in-person and telehealth-based HIV prevention and treatment programs, and more. A full-service pharmacy is conveniently located within the clinic and provides patients with discreet delivery options, financial assistance support, and medication counseling.

