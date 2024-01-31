AvitaCare Atlanta and MedCura Health Encourage Atlantans to "Be Fearless," Learn Their HIV and STI Status

Community partners encouraging HIV and STI awareness, hosting testing event coinciding with National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on February 7

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvitaCare Atlanta and MedCura Health are partnering to bring Atlantans a weeklong testing event for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) from February 5-11, 2024, at AvitaCare Atlanta's clinic located at 2140 Peachtree Road, Ste. 232, between Midtown and Buckhead.

While all Atlantans, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation, are encouraged to overcome the stigma and fear associated with undergoing HIV and STI testing, the weeklong event coincides with National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on February 7 and serves as a call to action for Black Atlantans to be tested to stay informed about their health status.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 16 percent of Georgians with HIV are unaware of their status, which means they aren't getting the HIV care they need. Locally, in Atlanta, where new HIV diagnoses rank among the highest in major U.S. cities, there is an increased likelihood that Black men and women will be living with an HIV diagnosis over white men and women, respectively. Data presented by Emory University finds the rate of Black males living with an HIV diagnosis is 6.3 times that of white males, while Black females living with an HIV diagnosis is 16.7 times that of white females.

"There's no power in the unknown, only fear," says AvitaCare Atlanta Medical Director Quintin R. Robinson, MD, AAHIVS. "People living with HIV or diagnosed with an STI can enjoy full, healthy lives with treatment. That's why we're encouraging Atlantans to empower themselves by getting tested."

Jeff Taylor, CEO of MedCura Health, agrees. "Early detection and timely access to treatment significantly enhance the quality of life for people affected by HIV and STIs and reduce further transmission within the community," he says. "Testing is crucial to helping the Atlanta community put an end to these historic health disparities."

HIV and STI testing is available on a walk-in basis, February 5-9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and February 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing can also be scheduled by visiting avitacareatlanta.com/befearless or calling (404) 231-4431. Results are confidential, and expert healthcare providers will offer personalized follow-up care.

ABOUT AVITACARE ATLANTA

Trusted in the community for over two decades, AvitaCare Atlanta, an Avita Care Solutions company, partners with MedCura Health to offer compassionate, comprehensive, and inclusive primary and specialized care services to the greater Atlanta community, including gender-affirming care, sexual wellness care, diabetes management, behavioral health, comprehensive in-person and telehealth-based HIV prevention and treatment programs, and more. A full-service lab and pharmacy are conveniently located within the clinic, and patients receive discreet prescription delivery options, financial assistance support, and medication counseling. To learn more, visit avitacareatlanta.com.

ABOUT MEDCURA HEALTH

MedCura Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) leader with 45 years of experience providing affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare services to more than 35,000 patients with over 72,000 visits annually to eleven (11) site locations. With locations in Stone Mountain, Decatur, Rockdale, and Fulton County, its healthcare services are available to all individuals and families throughout Metropolitan Atlanta. To learn more, visit medcura.org.

SOURCE AvitaCare Atlanta