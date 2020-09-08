Avitecture Equips New Paul VI Catholic High School for Future Generations

The football, baseball, and softball fields have easy-to-use audio systems with two announcer microphones in the press box, an additional wireless microphone, and a CD-iPod player. Outdoor all-weather speakers are placed and directed to maximize the impact on the field and for spectators and to minimize sound to the surrounding communities. These audio systems have wireless assisted-listening systems and outputs for the press.

The Main Gym and the Auxiliary Gym have advanced, high-quality sound systems with announcer microphones, audio mixers, and 15-inch three-way bass reflex speakers for sporting events, pep rallies, and other events.

The Chapel and the Dining Hall have 16-input audio mixers with two stereo outputs for voice amplification using both wired and wireless microphones; as well as for music and other audio sources. Pendent ceiling speakers distribute the audio providing even coverage throughout the Chapel and the Dining Hall. An assisted-listening system is in both spaces.

The Band Room has a 16-input, two-output stereo audio mixer for voice amplification as well as music and other audio sources. Two 15-inch three-way bass reflex speakers fill the room with robust audio.

The 700-person theatre has advanced AV capabilities including a giant motorized video projection screen measuring 15-feet high by 24-feet wide on the stage. A 9,400-lumen projector located in the control room provides sharp, bright video. The audio capabilities of this space are powerful and flexible; stacks of amplifiers drive several modular point source line-arrays, active loudspeakers, many ceiling speakers, as well as subwoofers. A wireless intercom system and an assisted-listening system complement the powerful and flexible audio controls.

