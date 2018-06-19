ATLANTA and CHICAGO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AVITRU, the developer of AIA MasterSpec®, and BIMsmith®, a leading BIM platform, today announced a partnership between the MasterSpec and BIMsmith platforms.

The partnership will coordinate BIMsmith and MasterSpec content to provide building professionals with a seamless link between Building Information Modeling (BIM) data and product specifications, streamlining and enhancing the workflows of users who utilize both platforms.

Avitru and BIMsmith join forces to develop groundbreaking BIM and specification integration. The partners will deliver coordinated specification and BIM content platforms to building product manufacturers and designers.

"BIMsmith's approach to BIM data is a natural fit with the curated and trusted content within MasterSpec," said Jim Contardi, Chief Executive Officer of AVITRU. "We are very excited about embedding specification and BIM content, and the possibilities this creates for both architects and manufacturers who are joint users of the MasterSpec and BIMsmith platforms."

"We are proud to partner with AVITRU, the developer of MasterSpec, who has led the way in specification technology for years," said Benjamin Glunz, Assoc. AIA, CEO of BIMsmith. "This is a groundbreaking offering for building product manufacturers, and provides the design community with the workflow integration that they crave."

"BIMsmith is an exciting platform because of its commitment to a multi-point BIM strategy," said Gilles Letourneau, AIA, General Manager of A/E Product at Avitru. "High quality, lightweight BIM content that's easily manipulated is a product that marries perfectly with MasterSpec and our e-SPECS and SpecBuilderCloud platforms."

BIMsmith and Avitru will be debuting the partnership at A'18, the AIA Conference on Architecture, in New York City, NY on June 21-22 at Jacob Javits Convention Center at Booth 1221.

About Avitru

From conception to construction, AVITRU empowers architects, engineers, contractors and owners to make better, faster decisions. As the developer of MasterSpec®, a trusted and comprehensive master guide specification system, Avitru has leveraged its position in the market to launch a cloud-based platform that enables the collaborative exchange of expert knowledge to design, build, and operate a better built environment. With some of the most highly regarded experts in the industry, the Avitru team is committed to construct a world where better building leads to better lives. Previously known as ARCOM LLC, Avitru LLC is a portfolio company of Alpine Investors and a strategic partner of the American Institute of Architects.

Follow the company @avitrusoftware and learn more at www.avitru.com.

About BIMsmith

BIMsmith®, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals.

Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com or call (224) 505-4BIM to add your products to the BIMsmith lineup.

