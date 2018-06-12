Avitru and Newforma Announce Partnership to Streamline Project Workflows

ATLANTA and MANCHESTER, N.H., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avitru, the developer of AIA MasterSpec® and Newforma, the developer of Project Center, today announced a partnership. Starting with submittal management, the two companies will collaborate and coordinate on content and software functionality, starting with software releases in the third quarter of 2018 to selected shared customers. The initial release will pass submittal information in AIA MasterSpec to the submittal tools that are a cornerstone of Project Center and will help Architects with the management and processing of architectural product submittals.

As a first step, Avitru and Newforma are working on a connector to seamlessly export submittal data from MasterSpec into Project Center. Connecting these two products will eliminate tedious tasks and help keep the submittal review process on track, saving our customers time and money.

"We are very excited to partner with Newforma. The shared customer base of the two companies includes some of the most recognizable names in the AEC industry as well as small, technology-focused practices," said Jim Contardi, chief executive officer of Avitru. "Regardless of the firm size, the need to coordinate project information among different systems and users is identical. Both Project Center and AIA MasterSpec are software products with a long history of innovation in the AEC industry, and we believe that working together will make each offering significantly stronger."

"Currently Project Center is processing submittals for its customer at a rate greater than two million per year so partnering with a leader in the specification space makes a lot of sense," said Ray DeZenzo, chief operating officer of Newforma. "As a first step, Avitru and Newforma are working on a connector to seamlessly export submittal data from MasterSpec into Project Center. Connecting these two products will eliminate tedious tasks and help keep the submittal review process on track, saving our customers time and money. We expect to begin contacting shared customers to participate in our early adopter program in Q3 of 2018."

The two organizations will be exhibiting at the AIA A'18, The Conference on Architecture, being held in New York City from June 21-23. To learn more about the conference please visit http://conferenceonarchitecture.com/. Representatives from both companies can answer questions about this partnership at Avitru Booth 1221 or Newforma Booth 2864 anytime during A'18.

You can find more about AIA MasterSpec at www.masterspec.com and about Newforma at www.newforma.com.

About Avitru

From conception to construction, AVITRU empowers architects, engineers, contractors and owners to make better, faster decisions. As the developer of MasterSpec®, a trusted and comprehensive master guide specification system, Avitru has leveraged its position in the market to launch a cloud-based platform that enables the collaborative exchange of expert knowledge to design, build, and operate a better built environment. With some of the most highly regarded experts in the industry, the Avitru team is committed to construct a world where better building leads to better lives. Previously known as ARCOM LLC, Avitru LLC is a portfolio company of Alpine Investors and a strategic partner of the American Institute of Architects.

Follow Avitru @avitrusoftware and learn more at www.avitru.com.

About Newforma

Newforma is the building and infrastructure industry's leading Project Information Management (PIM) software company dedicated to improving project delivery. Newforma pioneered the PIM software category in 2004. To date, more than 1,500 architecture, engineering, and construction companies have used Newforma software on more than 2.5 million projects around the world.

Follow Newforma @Newforma and learn more at www.newforma.com

AVITRU

LeAnn Boucher for AVITRU

404-932-8677

196993@email4pr.com

Newforma

Christine Turgeon

Newforma Media and Public Relations

603-625-6212

196993@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avitru-and-newforma-announce-partnership-to-streamline-project-workflows-300664642.html

SOURCE Avitru and Newforma

Related Links

http://www.avitru.com

http://www.newforma.com

