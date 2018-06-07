Avitru and UL Announce Technology Partnership to Simplify Access to Sustainability Data Within MasterSpec

ATLANTA, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avitru, the developer of AIA MasterSpec®, today announced a partnership with UL, the developer of UL SPOT®, to collaborate and develop a sustainable product database that will enable MasterSpec users to access product sustainability data from UL SPOT.

"UL SPOT is an innovative software platform by one of the most recognized certifiers in the building product safety space," said Jim Contardi, chief executive officer of Avitru. "The partnership of two industry leaders with a shared user base that has come to rely on the products of both organizations was a natural fit and we are excited about exploring the many opportunities that this partnership creates."

UL is a household name that is also heavily relied on by architects, engineers, contractors and owners (AECO) to provide third-party safety certifications, product performance evaluations and product testing and certifications for sustainable attributes.

"UL and MasterSpec are two of the most trusted names in the architecture, engineering, construction and owner markets," said Alberto Uggetti, vice president and general manager of UL. "UL SPOT was developed to provide a place where designers can find, research and select products for their designs, with a focus on sustainability and a unique user experience and we are excited that our partnership with Avitru will provide more users with increased access to sustainable product data through SPOT."

At A'18, The Conference on Architecture (http://conferenceonarchitecture.com/) on June 21-22, 2018 at Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, NY, UL and Avitru will demonstrate how architects will be able to find products from UL SPOT that meet the technical requirements of a specific MasterSpec section. Stop by Avitru's booth (Booth 1221) to request a demonstration.

You can find more about AIA MasterSpec at www.masterspec.com and about UL SPOT at spot.ul.com.

About Avitru

From conception to construction, AVITRU empowers architects, engineers, contractors and owners to make better, faster decisions. As the developer of MasterSpec®, a trusted and comprehensive master guide specification system, Avitru has leveraged its position in the market to launch a cloud-based platform that enables the collaborative exchange of expert knowledge to design, build, and operate a better built environment. With some of the most highly regarded experts in the industry, the Avitru team is committed to construct a world where better building leads to better lives. Previously known as ARCOM LLC, Avitru LLC is a portfolio company of Alpine Investors and a strategic partner of the American Institute of Architects.

Follow the company @avitrusoftware and learn more at www.avitru.com.

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

