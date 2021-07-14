Aviv Clinics officially opens in JLT, Dubai, U.A.E

DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Aviv Clinics will welcome the launch of its U.A.E. Vision 2021 National Agenda with the opening of the Aviv clinic. The initiative is to offer the best healthcare in the world, both curative and preventative. The team has created a unique program which combines Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), physical training, and nutritional training, to maximize clients' quality of life.

For the first time, world leading physicians and practitioners will be based in the U.A.E. at Aviv Clinics. Those seeking the best of cutting-edge medicine will be able to receive it in Dubai and will not need to travel abroad. The Aviv Medical Program has opened a new frontier to what many consider the biggest healthcare game-changer in decades: enhancing brain and body performance and reversing the biology of aging. Aviv has designed a program that is easy to understand including HBOT treatment, cognitive and physical training and nutrition. These treatments are geared towards maximizing your performance and health to be your best self, at any age.

As part of Aviv's advanced treatment program all of the treatments are personalized to best fit the client. The program is developed by comprehensive and complex assessments on the health of the person. Once you finish your treatments, the Aviv team gives you a wearable device that allows you to continue monitoring your performance. The team will continue to give you feedback and information to feel your best.

Aviv Clinics focuses on brain performance and the clinic's specialty wings offer the latest advancements in assessing, treating, and improving cognitive and physical performance:

1. Hyperbaric Wing with our state-of-the-art hyperbaric oxygen treatment suites which has been known to be effective in treating lyme disease.

2. Neurocognitive Wing for cognitive evaluation and training.

3. Physiological Wing for physiological assessment and therapy.

4. Biological Imaging Wing – Including novel MRI protocols, Genome Mapping and a Cellular lab.

Aviv's team of scientists have spent over a decade researching and developing the Aviv Protocol. Large-scale clinical trials and peer-reviewed publications establish the benefits of the Aviv Medical Program. Aviv is excited and proud to open this first facility in Dubai and play its role in supporting the U.A.E. 's greater ambitions to create a World-Leading healthcare system for its citizens and residents.

