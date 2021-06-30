Aviv Clinics open in Dubai, offers Hyperbaric Therapy for Fibromyalgia Treatment

DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviv Clinics, a state-of-the-art Hyperbaric Chamber Clinic, has opened its services in Dubai recently.

The Aviv Medical Program was developed by Dr. Shai Efrati of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at the Shamir Medical Center and his team in Israel.

The clinic plans to offer Hyperbaric Therapy and combat the Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS) condition in the country.

What is Fibromyalgia Syndrome?

Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS) is a severe condition and is known to affect the lives of 2 to 4 percent of the human population.

The condition is known to affect 9 women for every male human and has been the second most known condition, only behind osteoarthritis, according to primary care doctors.

Fibromyalgia Syndrome is amongst other painful conditions that are caused by a damaged neural network.

Although not hereditary, Fibromyalgia still develops at a frequent pace from environmental stimuli such as diseases, significant injury, or psychosocial circumstances.

Unfortunately, its complex nature makes it hard for researchers to understand the disease's exact cause of occurrence.

What can Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy do?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) researchers found evidence supporting the therapy as a legitimate non-pharmaceutical alternative treatment for Fibromyalgia.

FMS does not have a direct impact on a patient's muscles or ligaments; instead, it only affects how neurons send pain signals to the brain.

Because of that, one's pain receptors are significantly lower, making effective therapy a harder process. A lack of physical treatment shows that the most convenient solution is to resort to medications.

Non-prescription medications prove insufficient to offer FM relief. The degree of chronic pain is determined through monitoring the relevant sensors at the source of distress and the reading of that sensory information.

The Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) once disclosed through thorough research, that HBOT is a promising pain treatment in patients. Furthermore, they also claimed that HBOT is safer than other methods.

In the clinical study with dynamic response and crossover design, participants were randomly allocated to two groups; treatment or crossover. Individuals in the treatment group were assessed pre-and-post HBOT.

Moreover, the individuals of the crossover-control category are examined three times. Once at the start, once during a no-treatment test cycle, and once after the therapy.

Physical exam, involving sensitivity point count and pain tolerance, detailed assessment of health and wellbeing, and SPECT imaging to evaluate brain activity were all part of the tests.

Numerous studies also show that HBOT can enhance FMS patients' symptoms and improve the standard of living. Furthermore, their findings indicate that HBOT can initiate neuroplasticity and dramatically correct aberrant brain activity within FMS patients' pain-related regions.

HBOT's oxygenation process increases the amount of oxygen for the patient to have better circulation and then transports it to the nervous system.

This process also helps combat conditions like Lyme Disease, which are borne from bacterias thriving in an oxygenated environment. Pumping one's body with high oxygen levels helps combat the threat of such diseases and helps improve one's blood flow and circulation.

Previous studies also showed that HBOT causes neuroplasticity, which fixes persistently damaged brain functions.

It also showed implications that it could lead to better potential outcomes in post-stroke or mild brain injury patients' years after their earlier injury.

These pieces of evidence show that HBOT is a successful, quick, and safe alternative to treat different FM indicators.

To know more about Aviv Clinics and their new Hyperbaric Chamber Therapy treatment, visit their website at https://aviv-clinics.ae/.

