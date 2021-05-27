Aviv Clinics Opens Hyperbaric Chamber Center in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviv Clinics has opened a state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber center in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai. The 7,000 square meter Clinic will be the largest hyperbaric therapy center in the world with 3 three pressure cells, each containing 28 seats.

In an age and time when the need to take care of our health and well-being is most important, this revolutionary oxygen treatment facility will certainly be a great help in achieving the best quality of life for every individual. The flagship treatment and research center in the GCC area is currently serving the residents of Dubai.

The residents of Dubai can now experience the world-renowned Aviv Medical Program through its innovative and pioneering medical technology at its full potential. The state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber center is complemented with practitioners from various medical disciplines equipped with outstanding experience and high-quality service.

According to Aviv Clinics Co-founder Shai Efrati, M.D., "Aviv Clinics Dubai is now at its full capacity to serve and provide hyperbaric sessions to our valuable clients in this part of the world. Our growing global network of innovative healthcare hubs is the perfect opportunity for us to share our knowledge and abilities to enhance our clients' healthspan and quality of life."

"Each Aviv Clinic incorporates our proprietary technologies like the hyperbaric chamber in administering our innovative treatment methods. Moreover, our clients continuously benefit from our neverending scientific and medical research. We want to be at the top of the industry in delivering excellent treatment and services. Uncompromised safety and exceptional customer experience are at the forefront of our services," he adds.

About Dr Shai Efrati

Dr Shai Efrati, Aviv's Co-Founder, has spent over 15 years studying the power of oxygen to heal and rejuvenate the body. His work includes a Nobel prize-winning research on how cells sense and react to changes in oxygen levels.

According to his research, fluctuating oxygen levels in the body can activate the body's own regeneration mechanisms. This principle is used to stimulate the mind, the body, and the cells themselves to repair and enhance their functions to optimal levels.

His works in this field of study have now garnered acknowledgement and acceptance from medical practitioners across the globe.

About Aviv Medical Program

The Aviv Medical Program combines proprietary Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), a patented program of cognitive and physical training and personalized nutritional coaching optimized using advanced data analytics tools.

Its benefits of the Aviv Medical Program are categorized according to its effects on the mind, body, and cellular functions.

The Benefits for the Mind

Better brain connectivity and function

Stronger mental ability and a sharper memory

Improved attention and focus

Faster information processing speed

Optimal executive functions

Improved mood and affect

The Benefits for the Body

Better physical performance: Fitness, Strength, Coordination, Balance

Boost energy, power, and stamina

Reduce pain (strong anti-inflammatory effect)

Sleep better

Improve sexual performance

(for men)

The Benefits for the Cells

Strengthen your immune system - protects the body from infection and diseases

Encourage stem cells – the building blocks of tissue rejuvenation – to multiply and migrate to damaged areas

Lengthen the telomeres – the protective caps at the end of each strand of DNA (prevent cell mutations)

Reduce senescent cells – known to contribute to many age-related diseases

Increase mitochondrial function – the energy producer in each of our cells

The Aviv Medical Program is delivered using cutting-edge technologies and utilizes the latest innovations in personalized medical services.

Each Aviv Clinic contains a number of specialized wings. The Aviv Medical Program is administered across the hyperbaric treatment wing, the neurocognitive wing and the physiological wing.

For more information about Aviv Clinics, click on the following links below:

UAE Website: https://aviv-clinics.ae/

Aviv Medical Program: https://aviv-clinics.ae/hyperbaric-medical-program/

Contact:

Aviv Clinics Dubai U.A.E

Jumeirah Lake Towers

Tel:+971 800-2848

SOURCE Aviv Clinics

Related Links

https://aviv-clinics.ae/

