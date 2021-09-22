Aviv Clinics Revolutionizes Post Stroke Treatments

Recent studies done by the Shamir Medical Center have found that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) treatment on stroke patients showed significant improvement in all cognitive domains, including the late stage

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviv Clinics announces the launch of their Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) treatment for patients recovering from strokes and other medical conditions associated with the lack of oxygen to the brain. Researchers worked for years (2008-2018) studying how to help ease the suffering of stroke patients. Teams of researchers have shown that this specific treatment (HBOT) can help with symptoms and recovery from brain injuries including strokes. Aviv is excited and proud to offer this specific treatment to their patients to provide the right treatment providing hope for a better quality of life.

Aviv creates an in depth assessment of the severity of the brain injury by using both physical and neurological tests to assess how sustainable the HBOT treatment will be. The Aviv team advises on a HBOT treatment plan which involves breathing 100% pure oxygen in their special room known as the HBOT suite. The combination of elevated pressure and pure oxygen in the suite increases the blood volume several fold, ultimately encouraging damaged tissues to regenerate and heal faster.

Aviv Clinics explains that increased oxygen to the brain helps restore the injured brain tissue. There is a quantitative improvement in memory function, attention span, and faster information processing speed with increased blood flow to damaged parts of the brain associated with memory, vision, and attention. Aviv clinic gives stroke patients hope for an improved quality of life.

As part of Aviv's advanced treatment program, patients undergo an in-depth medical assessment. This entails a three-day medical, physiological and psychological assessment conducted by their superior medical staff. Aviv Clinic uses state of the art MRI, fMRI and SPECT as part of the examination. Their caring staff and modern facility offer the best in patient care and hope for a healthier, happier future.

