Aviva Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

The "Aviva - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insights into Aviva's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its investments.

Aviva is a multinational insurance and financial services group offering a range of insurance, wealth, and retirement solutions to individual and business customers. The group operates through its business units in the UK, Ireland and Canada. Its UK & Ireland Life business unit offers health & life insurance, retirement and wealth products to customers in the UK and Ireland.

Its UK & Ireland General Insurance business unit offers business, home, car and holiday insurance products. Its Canada General Insurance business unit offers business, home, car, and lifestyle insurance products to customers in Canada. Its Aviva Investors business unit manages assets of clients across the world. Aviva also has international investments in China, Singapore, and India.

Scope

  • Aviva is strengthening its focus on the use of innovative technologies to enhance its digital capabilities. AI, big data, cloud, insurtech, regtech, and cyber insurance are among the technologies the company is concentrating on.
  • Aviva has signed strategic partnerships with various companies in order to gain access to advanced technologies that can digitally transform its business operations. For instance, the insurance company partnered with hyperexponential, a UK-based software company, in 2023 to use its Pricing Decision Intelligence (PDI) platform.
  • In December 2022, Aviva Canada implemented the full suite of enterprise claims management solutions of Mitchell International, including Mitchell Cloud Estimating, and Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax, to accelerate automobile claims processing.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Aviva's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its digital strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships, and investments.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Venture Arm: Aviva Ventures
  • Investment
  • Partnership and Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Calvin Risk
  • Tractable
  • causaLens
  • Cogito
  • Findability Sciences
  • Amazon
  • hyperexponential
  • BluJay Solutions
  • Majesco
  • Guidewire
  • Alarm.com
  • Cybercube
  • Zego
  • IMS
  • Darwin Innovation Group
  • UnderwriteMe
  • CoreLogic
  • Hillhouse Capital
  • Tencent
  • Snapsheet
  • Fenergo
  • Raisin
  • Bud
  • Connected Kerb
  • Tembo
  • Acre
  • Scan.com
  • ev.energy
  • Outdoorsy
  • AppyParking
  • Swingvy
  • Biofourmis
  • Savari.

