Aviva Systems Biology Announces the Launch of Protein on Demand™ Semi-Custom Recombinant Protein Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviva Systems Biology, a market leader in antibodies, immunoassay kits, and recombinant proteins for life science research, today announced the launch of its new Protein on Demand™ semi-custom recombinant protein portfolio for life scientists conducting basic research and preclinical studies. The Protein on Demand portfolio of over 300,000 proteins enables rapid access to small- to mid-scale production of customized proteins for research teams that struggle to find off-the-shelf solutions or find they do not meet the large-scale production requirements of custom protein expression suppliers.

High quality recombinant proteins are a vital tool to successful life science research. While in-house production is an option, many labs and organizations do not have the time or the resources to produce their own proteins. Existing off-the-shelf options are limited, and custom protein expression providers frequently require large minimum production quantities. With Protein on Demand semi-custom recombinant proteins, Aviva offers researchers over 300,000 proteins from a variety of species that can be customized with a select menu of tags and expression systems at production sizes as small as 20 ug and up to 1 mg.

"With the launch of Protein on Demand semi-custom recombinant proteins, Aviva aims to enable broad access to the unique recombinant proteins that the academic researcher or small biotech, with big research goals and limited resources, need," said Kevin Harvey, Ph.D., President of Aviva Systems Biology. "We look forward to supporting researchers around the world with this novel protein portfolio."

Learn more about Protein on Demand Semi-Custom Recombinant Proteins at avivasysbio.com.

About Aviva Systems Biology

Aviva Systems Biology, founded in 2002, is a global market leader in proteomics research offering a broad portfolio of polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies, immunoassay kits, recombinant proteins, and custom protein expression and manufacturing services for academic and biopharma researchers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the Aviva offering supports multiple applications, such as western blotting, ELISA, IHC and other imaging applications, along with providing researchers one of the largest catalogs of targets and species to choose from.

