Aviva Ventures Completes Strategic Investment in Indico Data to Accelerate AI-Driven Insurance Automation

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data, the leader in AI-powered automation for insurance operations, today announced a strategic investment from Aviva Ventures, the corporate venture capital fund for Aviva plc, one of the UK's largest insurers. The investment reinforces Indico's growing leadership in the London Market and its expanding adoption among global property and casualty carriers.

As part of the investment, Arslan Hannani, Chief Innovation Officer at Aviva, will join Indico's Board of Directors as a Board Observer and Advisor.

"This partnership underscores the increasing demand for intelligent automation that transforms how insurers handle the critical 'front door' of their business — from submission ingestion to claims intake to policy servicing and beyond," said Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico Data. "Aviva's investment and Arslan's participation on our board validate Indico's vision for the agentic insurance enterprise and our mission to help carriers turn unstructured data into competitive advantage."

Aviva Ventures invests in companies driving transformation across insurance and financial services through emerging technologies and new business models.

"Indico's technology is reshaping how insurers operate by bringing AI deeper into core workflows," said Arslan Hannani, Chief Innovation Officer at Aviva. "We've seen firsthand the impact Indico is having in streamlining operations and unlocking new efficiencies, particularly in complex markets like London and beyond. We're excited to support its continued growth."

This investment builds on Indico's growing footprint among top global carriers, who leverage its Agentic AI platform to automate underwriting, claims, and operations processes that depend on unstructured data. Aviva's investment follows a strategic investment from Guidewire earlier in 2025.

About Indico Data

Indico Data is the leading provider of AI solutions that automate complex insurance operations by transforming unstructured data into actionable insights. Trusted by leading carriers across North America and the London Market, Indico's Agentic AI platform enables insurers to streamline underwriting, claims, and policy operations while improving accuracy, speed, and compliance.

About Aviva Ventures

Aviva Ventures is the corporate venture capital fund for Aviva plc, one of the UK's leading insurance, wealth, and retirement businesses. Aviva Ventures invests in early- and growth-stage companies driving innovation across insurance, financial services, and sustainability.

