Avive Solutions and MedPro Associates Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Sudden Cardiac Arrest Response

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions, Inc., the innovator behind the next-generation Avive Connect AED®, today proudly announces a three-year strategic partnership with MedPro Associates, one of the nation's largest and most respected healthcare sales organizations. This collaboration aims to introduce Avive's cutting-edge, connected AED technology to the medical market, spanning primary care, acute care, post-acute care, and ambulatory centers nationwide.

MedPro Associates, known for representing leading medical device manufacturers for over 15 years, has selected Avive Solutions to exclusively represent its revolutionary AED technology in their medical markets. With a national sales force of over 65 professionals, MedPro will be instrumental in delivering Avive's life-saving solutions to healthcare providers, ensuring better preparedness for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) emergencies.

Transforming the AED Landscape

Avive's connected AED, equipped with REALConnect™ technology, is designed to automate AED maintenance, provide real-time device status, and ensure that AEDs are always rescue-ready. This partnership marks a significant milestone as Avive's advanced technology enters key medical markets. "We are thrilled to work alongside a partner as established as MedPro Associates," said Mark Peters, Vice President of Sales of Avive Solutions. "With their expertise and extensive reach, we're confident that we can elevate SCA preparedness in healthcare settings to unprecedented levels not yet seen in this key vertical."

MedPro Associates' Unique Commitment to Innovation

Having represented multiple AED manufacturers over the past 15 years, MedPro Associates was drawn to Avive because of the true innovation the Avive Connect AED brings to the market. "We've seen the evolution of AED technology, but Avive is different," said Bill Sparks, CEO of MedPro Associates. "Their focus on connectivity, real-time incident data sharing, and simplified management for healthcare facilities sets a new benchmark for AEDs. We're excited to bring this game-changing device to our clients and provide them with the latest tools to improve patient outcomes."

About the Partnership

This exclusive partnership signifies MedPro Associates' commitment to revolutionizing SCA preparedness in medical settings by leveraging Avive's state-of-the-art, connected AED technology. Over the initial three-year period, MedPro's experienced sales team will work collaboratively with Avive to ensure the successful adoption of the Avive Connect AED across a broad spectrum of healthcare facilities, offering real-time monitoring and seamless incident data retrieval that improves both the speed and effectiveness of emergency response efforts with a key emphasis on improving sudden cardiac arrest survival rates.

For more information about Avive Solutions and MedPro Associates, or to inquire about the Avive Connect AED®, please visit www.avive.life or www.mproassociates.com.

