Avive Solutions, Inc. Welcomes Mark Peters as New Vice President of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions, Inc ., a manufacturer of innovative Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and software solutions to improve access to AEDs and response to cardiac arrest emergencies, is excited to announce the appointment of Mark Peters as their new Vice President of Sales. A highly-regarded sales leader in the AED, medical device, and public safety industries, Peters brings with him a wealth of experience building and leading high-performing sales teams and an impressive track record of driving commercial and strategic growth.

"I am thrilled to join Avive's leadership team and bring both my professional experience and personal passion for the proliferation of AEDs to the company at this exciting time in their journey," said Peters. "For years, there have been millions of AEDs out in the world with very little change in Sudden Cardiac Arrest survival rates. Avive is the only AED company innovating on new ways to change the outlook for Sudden Cardiac Arrest response, now and into the future. It has been incredible to watch the founders take their mission to democratize defibrillation from concept to reality, with the first truly new technological advancement in the AED space in over 20 years."

After losing a close friend to Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) in 2000, Peters suffered Sudden Cardiac Arrest himself in 2009 and was fortunate to survive, an event that altered the trajectory of his life. Since then, he has devoted his career to increasing the presence of this lifesaving device throughout the nation, beginning with a role as an Account Executive on the sales team at AED manufacturer Cardiac Science. Over the subsequent 8.5 years, Peters ascended the sales ranks quickly, culminating in a role as Senior Director of U.S. Distribution and Strategic Growth, overseeing a high-performing national sales team and the company's channel expansion strategy. Peters and his team achieved exemplary performance and increased the company's market share significantly during his tenure, culminating in an acquisition by ZOLL Medical in 2019. Since then, Peters has held a variety of executive sales leadership roles in the public safety field, showcasing his expertise in sales and go to market strategy, market growth, and strategic partnerships in service of making public safety and lifesaving tools and technologies more readily available throughout the nation.

"We are excited to have Mark join our leadership team at Avive, where he not only brings tremendous domain expertise from his time at Cardiac Science, but also a proven track record of building high-performing and customer centric sales teams," said Sameer Jafri, Avive's co-founder and CEO. "He is taking the leadership reins of our sales team at the perfect time in our company's journey, as he will play a key role in continuing to drive and catalyze our rapid commercial ramp in the U.S.''

As Peters takes the helm of the Sales team at Avive Solutions, Inc., he is singularly focused on developing the most knowledgeable and customer-centric, consultative sales team in the industry, while keeping Avive's mission to increase the presence of lifesaving AEDs and save more lives front and center at all times. "Simply put, Avive is mission-driven and mission-first," he said. "The proliferation of AEDs over the past couple of decades has unfortunately not correlated to increased SCA survival rates. Now, Avive is fundamentally changing the way the entire AED industry thinks about response and survival. My mission here will be to drive market adoption in key verticals to make more Avive AEDs accessible to everyone, ultimately helping us have a tangible, positive impact on SCA survival rates and saving countless lives."

About Avive Solutions, Inc.

Avive Solutions is a new kind of AED company, revolutionizing Sudden Cardiac Arrest response with an innovative platform that brings together a 21st-century AED device and a first-of-its-kind software solution. With their award-winning product, the Avive Connect AED, Avive is the first new company to bring an AED to market in the U.S. in over 20 years. Focused on portability, accessibility, and connectivity, the Avive Connect AED is one of the most advanced products in the industry. Additionally, Avive's software solutions not only make owning and managing AEDs simple, they also deliver a comprehensive cardiac arrest response solution to communities, with the goal of increasing bystander intervention, decreasing time-to-defibrillation, and transmitting valuable data to the people who need it, when they need it. Founded in 2017, Avive is on a mission to empower bystanders, first responders, and 911 telecommunicators to provide lifesaving care as quickly and easily as possible. Learn more at avive.life .

Media Contact:

Kyle Noble

[email protected]

(415) 287-6881

SOURCE Avive Solutions, Inc.