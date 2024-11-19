Avive Solutions Partners with Academy Safe: Advancing Safety Standards for Martial Arts Studios Across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions is proud to announce its partnership with Academy Safe , a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the safety and well-being of martial arts students across the United States. As Academy Safe's preferred AED provider, Avive Solutions is committed to equipping martial arts academies with life-saving AEDs for their students, instructors, and visitors.

Academy Safe has launched a groundbreaking comprehensive registry for martial arts academies, aimed at establishing rigorous safety measures to prevent abuse and ensure the well-being of students of all ages. This innovative registry sets a new standard for security and safety protocols, requiring studios to meet essential criteria, including critical certifications, thorough background checks, and access to vital safety resources such as an AED.

"Partnering with Academy Safe reinforces our mission to make AED technology accessible to every community," said Katerina Miras, VP of Marketing at Avive Solutions. "We're proud that our Avive Connect AED is the first device capable of alerting 911 directly while transmitting real-time incident data to first responders. For martial arts studios, this means not just preparedness but an immediate and proactive response to any cardiac emergency."

To be included in the Academy Safe registry, studios must comply with a range of requirements, such as:

Background checks for all staff and coaches

U.S. Center for SafeSport certification

CPR, First Aid, and defibrillator certifications

On-site defibrillators (AEDs)

Functioning security cameras

Verification of owner credentials

Concussion education

Comprehensive business insurance

As part of this partnership, customers referred by Academy Safe will be able to access a 5% discount on all Avive Solutions products. This includes the Avive Connect AED , along with storage options, accessories, and product bundles.

"Safety in our martial arts community has always been paramount," stated Milton Campis, Founder and Executive Director of Academy Safe and a heart attack survivor himself. "By partnering with Avive Solutions, we're empowering studios to respond immediately to emergencies with the most advanced AED technology available. With the Avive Connect AED, our studios are equipped not only with essential life-saving tools but also with a networked device capable of sharing vital incident data directly with EMS—something we've never seen before."

The Avive Connect AED is an industry game-changer: at only 2.1 pounds, it is the smallest, lightest FDA-approved AED on the market. Built for portability, durability, and ease of use, each Avive AED is equipped with GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity through Avive's proprietary REALConnect™ Platform. This technology enables remote monitoring and real-time updates, ensuring that every Avive device remains ready for action.

"Our vision is that no one is out of reach from life-saving technology," added Miras. "Martial arts academies are vibrant, active spaces where people of all ages train, and the peace of mind provided by a reliable AED can be life-changing for everyone involved."

Through this partnership, Avive Solutions and Academy Safe are taking proactive steps to cultivate a culture of safety and preparedness within the martial arts community. Together, they aim to inspire confidence among students and families and to support studios committed to creating secure environments for all.

About Academy Safe:

Academy Safe, based in Coral Springs Florida, is a non-profit organization focused on advancing safety protocols and the welfare of martial arts students across the U.S. Academy Safe's registry serves as a standard of excellence, ensuring that participating studios adhere to rigorous safety standards for the protection of all students. Learn more at academysafe.org .

About Avive Solutions, Inc.:

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that lifesaving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at https://avive.life .

