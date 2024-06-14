Avive Solutions Recognized as One of the 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions, Inc., a Brisbane, CA-based manufacturer of lifesaving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) has been recognized as a Top 3 winner of the 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners of the awards at a celebratory event on June 13th, 2024 in San Francisco. These winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces with collaborative, supportive workplace cultures that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The rankings find companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation, benefits offerings and other amenities, as well as management practices. The rankings were unveiled on June 14th, 2024 in the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

"We are honored and thrilled to be named to the 2024 list of Bay Area Best Places to Work," said Jess Koenig, Head of People at Avive. "With so many fantastic, established companies with amazing culture and perks located in the region to choose from, we are proud to know that our employees value our culture, lifesaving mission, and workplace environment so highly and are excited to come to work every day at Avive."

Co-founder and CEO Sameer Jafri added, "I'm proud of our team's commitment to attracting and retaining exceptional talent that connects with our mission to save lives, contributes positively to our culture, and is driven to do what it takes to push our company forward to new heights. We're building something special here, and the tremendous emphasis we place on building a great culture has, and continues to pay off. It's humbling to be recognized with this award, and we are committed to Avive continuing to be one of the best places to work in the Bay Area for many years to come."

About Avive Solutions, Inc.

Avive Solutions is a new kind of AED company. We are revolutionizing Sudden Cardiac Arrest response with our innovative platform that brings together a 21st-century AED device and first-of-its-kind software solutions. With our award-winning product, the Avive Connect AED, we are the first new company to bring an AED to market in the U.S. in over 20 years. Focused on portability, accessibility, and connectivity, the Avive Connect AED is one of the most advanced products in the industry. Additionally, our software solutions not only make owning and managing AEDs simple, they also deliver a comprehensive cardiac arrest response solution to communities, with the goal of increasing bystander intervention, decreasing time-to-defibrillation, and getting valuable data to the people who need it, when they need it. Founded in 2017, we are on a mission to empower bystanders, first responders, and 911 telecommunicators to provide lifesaving care as quickly and easily as possible. Our versatile platform is designed to meet the needs of all types of industries – schools, gyms, places of worship, any size business and even your home. Join us on our mission to save lives and learn more at avive.life .

About 2024 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

