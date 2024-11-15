Avive Solutions Teams Up with The Damani Gibson Foundation led by their Athlete Ambassador Jalen Milroe to Donate AEDs to Schools and Teams in Need

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions , a leader in advanced AED (Automated External Defibrillator) technology, is proud to announce a partnership with The Damani Gibson Foundation in support of their initiative to get Avive Connect AEDs to schools and teams in need. This initiative led by their athlete ambassador and Alabama Crimson Tide's rising quarterback, Jalen Milroe, aims to raise awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) and increase access to lifesaving devices within the community.

Avive Solutions teams up with The Damani Gibson Foundation Avive Solutions teams up with The Damani Gibson Foundation led by their athlete ambassador and Alabama Crimson Tide’s rising quarterback, Jalen Milroe to donate AEDs to schools and teams in need.

Studies show that early defibrillation within the first few minutes of SCA can increase survival rates by as much as 70%. With athletes and spectators often in high-risk environments, having an AED on-site is not a luxury but a necessity. By providing advanced AEDs that are intuitive and ready for action, this initiative underscores the critical role of preparation in saving lives during athletic activities and in everyday lives.

"We are grateful that Jalen Milroe is using his platform to help us raise awareness and provide lifesaving devices," said Damon Gibson, Former NFL player and Co-Founder of The Damani Gibson Foundation. "Our mission is to prevent tragic losses from Sudden Cardiac Arrest and to change lives through leadership opportunities. This initiative educates athletes and the community about SCA as well as enlisting athletes to serve as leaders. Providing these state-of-the-art AEDs to the community can save lives and our ambassadors' participation creates dialogue about protecting the dreams and legacies of our youth. Damani's legacy lives on through them" shared Co-Founder, Ruqayya Gibson.

"My mother always taught me not to seek a blessing, but to be a blessing to others. So each day that I have the breath of life I try to impact others as much as possible. Through the Damani Gibson Foundation we have an opportunity to make a real impact in helping others live full lives," said Athlete Ambassador, Jalen Milroe.

The Avive Connect AEDs come equipped with the REALConnect™ platform , allowing for daily wireless monitoring, remote software updates, and seamless incident reporting—all designed to ensure the devices are always rescue-ready.

"Our collaboration with The Damani Gibson Foundation represents a shared commitment to reducing preventable deaths from SCA," said Katerina Miras, VP of Marketing at Avive Solutions. "Sports settings bring communities together, but they also pose unique risks for Sudden Cardiac Arrest. Through this partnership we aim to foster a culture of preparedness that could save lives on and off the field."

About Avive Solutions

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that lifesaving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at https://avive.life.

About The Damani Gibson Foundation

Founded in memory of Damani Gibson, the Foundation works to prevent cardiac-related tragedies through education, advocacy, and providing access to lifesaving resources like AEDs. For more information visit DoitforDamani.com

Media Contacts:



Katerina Miras

Avive Solutions

[email protected]

Ruqayya Gibson

The Damani Gibson Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Avive Solutions, Inc.