Avive Welcomes Katerina Miras as Vice President of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions, Inc., a manufacturer of innovative Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and software solutions to improve access to AEDs and response to cardiac arrest emergencies, is excited to announce the appointment of Katerina Miras as their Vice President of Marketing. A visionary marketing leader with extensive experience in medtech, Miras brings a wealth of expertise in creating memorable healthcare brands that accelerate commercial growth.

"I am honored to join Avive's leadership team at such a transformative time for the company. The opportunity to lead the marketing efforts for a mission-driven organization that is reshaping the AED industry motivates me. At Avive, we're driven by a simple truth: the status quo is no longer acceptable. For decades, cardiac arrest survival has been stagnant, but we have the power to change that. We're here to lead a revolution in pre-hospital emergency care, inspired by the vision of our founders, to give every life the opportunity to be saved when it matters most."

KATERINA MIRAS, AVIVE'S VP of MARKETING

With a strong track record of success, Katerina Miras has spent most of her professional career in various leadership roles within the medical device and healthcare technology industries. Prior to joining Avive, Miras was the Head of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at Medivis, where she redefined the brand, being recognized as Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Award and Most Innovative Companies Award. She also spearheaded strategic initiatives that led to significant market share growth and brand recognition. Before that, as Director of Marketing at Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY), Miras played a key role in shaping the brand, launching their first and second-generation products across human and veterinary verticals, and helped lead the company through its IPO. Miras is known for her ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with both consumers and healthcare professionals.

"We are excited to welcome Katerina to our leadership team at Avive. Her extensive experience in the healthcare sector and her proven ability to drive growth through innovative marketing strategies make her the perfect fit to lead our marketing efforts at this exciting time of growth for the Company," said Sameer Jafri, Avive's Co-Founder and CEO. "Katerina's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and work to solidify Avive's position as a leader in the AED industry."

SAMEER JAFRI, AVIVE'S CO-FOUNDER AND CEO

As Vice President of Marketing, Miras will focus on enhancing Avive's brand identity, driving awareness, and leading the company's marketing strategy as it continues to innovate in the AED and cardiac arrest response space. Her vision for the future includes not only increasing the presence of Avive's AEDs in key markets but also championing the company's mission to save lives by improving Sudden Cardiac Arrest outcomes through faster, more connected care.

"What excites me most about Avive is the unwavering commitment from a team so passionate and dedicated to making a real, tangible difference," Miras shared. "It is clear that Avive believes in transforming moments of loss into stories of survival. Each of us has felt the pain of losing someone we love, but through our innovative technology, we bring hope. My personal vision is to ensure that in those critical moments, we can be there for the people who mean the most to us—so that another shared meal, another story told, and another cherished memory can be made with our loved ones."

ABOUT AVIVE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Avive Solutions is revolutionizing Sudden Cardiac Arrest response with innovative products that bring together a 21st-century AED device and first-of-its-kind software solutions. With the award-winning Avive Connect AED, Avive is the first new company to bring an AED to market in the U.S. in over 20 years. Focused on portability, accessibility, and connectivity, the Avive Connect AED is one of the most advanced products in the industry. Additionally, Avive's software solutions not only make owning and managing AEDs simple, they also deliver a comprehensive cardiac arrest response solution to everyone from individuals to entire communities, with the goal of increasing bystander intervention, decreasing time-to-defibrillation, and getting valuable data to the people who need it, when they need it. Founded in 2017, Avive is on a mission to empower bystanders, first responders, and 911 telecommunicators to provide lifesaving care as quickly and easily as possible. Learn more at avive.life .

Media Contact:

Kyle Noble

Senior Marketing Manager

Avive Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

(415) 287-6881

SOURCE Avive Solutions, Inc.