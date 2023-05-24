Avixgen accelerates the progress on new drug pipeline development

News provided by

Dx&Vx

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

- Pipeline development updates on age related macular degeneration, dry eye disease and atopic dermatitis

SEOUL, South Korea, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DxVx has released development updates on the pipelines of its recently acquired company, Avixgen. DxVx acquired about 63% stake of Avixgen, which is a new drug development company with strong pipeline in ophthalmic diseases such as age related macular degeneration, dry eye disease as well as atopic dermatitis.

Avixgen is currently focusing on dry eye disease which is believed to have the highest potential for commercialization. Avixgen completed Phase 1 clinical trials in Korea through Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Seoul National University Hospital and Catholic University St. Mary Hospital and plans to conduct Phase 2 clinical trials in Korea and United States simultaneously. Avixgen's main goal for this pipeline is to develop a drug with the long lasting efficacy and reduce side effects comparing to existing drugs.   

Treatments for age related macular degeneration are being developed as injections and eye drops. The new treatments are expected to have higher efficacy with less side effects owing to the novel mechanism different from existing treatments. In particular, in case of eye drops for age related macular degeneration, anti-angiogenic effects were confirmed at doses 5 to 20 times lower than those of existing drug in rabbit tests and still maintained the efficacy even 28 days after treatment, while the existing drugs' efficacy was completely disappeared. For the injection, Phase 1 clinical trials have been successfully completed at Seoul National University Hospital and Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center.

Atopic dermatitis treatment is being developed with a new mechanism to improve inflammatory diseases using non-steroidal substances. It is expected to reduce side effects such as itching and burning feeling, eczema and dermatosis triggered by conventional treatments. Phase 1 clinical trials is scheduled to resume in the first half of next year at Hyundai Asan Meical Center, Sinchon Severance Hospital and H Plus Yangi Hospital    

An official from Avixgen said "Through participation in national drug development projects and collaboration with its parent company DxVx, we plan to expedite the pipeline development and pursue an IPO in 2025 ultimately"    

Meanwhile, the global drug market for macular degeneration is expected to reach nearly $18 billion and almost $7 billion for dry eye drug market in 2030 (Source: biospace.com, market.us).   

SOURCE Dx&Vx

Also from this source

DxVx appoints Yong Gu Lee as new CEO and Kevin Kwon as the new president

DxVx Co., Ltd.'s affiliated company, Oxford Vacmedix (OVM) successfully completed Phase 1a in clinical trial of novel cancer vaccine OVM-200

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.