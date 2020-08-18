Aviya Ranked as Best Mattress by NY Magazine, HGTV & Other Major Publications

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviya Mattress, an Ohio-based mattress manufacturer and online retailer, is pleased to announce the inclusion of Aviya within multiple "best mattress" lists and publications. Over the last five years, Aviya has grown into a top brand in the online mattress industry, providing one of the best innerspring mattresses available for purchase online.

Aviya - best innerspring mattress online

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, online mattress brands, including Aviya, have seen tremendous growth. Revenues have more than doubled and the consumer demand for purchasing a mattress online has exploded. Since then top publications have been reviewing online mattresses and building their "best of" lists.

Aviya has been featured as a top mattress by New York Magazine, HGTV, People and dozens of other sources.

CEO Justin Smith is focused on the company's growth strategies. "In the 'new normal' no one wants to visit a mattress store in person," says Smith. "The last thing you want to do is go into a store and lay on a mattress that a bunch of other people have been on. Buying a mattress online, especially with Aviya, is a much easier process, comes with free shipping and even free returns. Customers have nothing to lose and that's why more and more consumers are choosing to buy online. It's just easier and honestly less expensive, too."

Aviya Mattress was founded in 2014 and offers all of the popular mattress sizes. The king size mattress has been one of the top sellers along with the queen mattress. Aviya also offers three firmness levels including a plush mattress, luxury firm (medium firm) and firm mattress. Around 80% of customers choose the luxury firm mattress option.

For media inquiries please contact Justin Smith at 1-844-327-7421 or [email protected]

