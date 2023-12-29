Avkha Equity Holdings Inc Acquires Major Stake in Madison Parker Finance, Expanding Reach in Medium to Large Business Funding

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avkha Equity Holdings Inc, a San Francisco-based holding company, announces the strategic acquisition of a significant stake in Madison Parker Finance. Madison Parker Finance, a prominent firm specializing in medium to large business funding, is now a key addition to Avkha's growing portfolio, demonstrating the company's commitment to providing financial assistance to businesses for growth, operations, and specific projects. This acquisition also complements Avkha's other portfolio companies.

Madison Parker Finance, renowned for its expertise in facilitating medium to large business funding, plays a crucial role in supporting businesses by providing quick and efficient access to capital. The acquisition of a major stake in Madison Parker Finance and its subsidiaries aligns seamlessly with Avkha's strategy of acquiring businesses that contribute to fostering economic growth and enabling businesses to thrive.

"This acquisition is a strategic move to strengthen our portfolio and broaden our capabilities in acquiring great businesses with phenomenal staff and economic footprint," said Dominic Foster, President & CEO at Avkha Equity Holdings Inc. "Madison Parker Finance has a stellar reputation for excellence in the industry, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings. Together, we aim to further empower businesses with the capital, resources, and strategic guidance they need to achieve their goals."

Avkha Equity Holdings Inc is an acquisition-focused holding company dedicated to expanding its portfolio through strategic acquisitions in various sectors, with a focus on respect, profitability, loyalty, trust, and legacy within a company. For more information, visit avkha.com.

The acquisition of a major stake in Madison Parker Finance underscores Avkha Equity Holdings Inc's commitment to innovation and growth through strategic acquisitions. As an acquisition-focused holding company, we continue to position ourselves at the forefront of the medium to large Business Funding landscape. We are excited about the positive impact this collaboration will have on businesses across Americas.

For more information about this acquisition or to schedule an interview, please contact Dominic Foster at [email protected] or 773-495-3098.

About Avkha Equity Holdings Inc:

