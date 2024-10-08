AVL Cell Tester™ ECO Redefines Battery Cell Research and Development

The AVL Cell Tester ECO can be easily integrated into existing labs or can be paired with an AVL climate chamber, cell fixtures and automation software to create a turn-key battery cell testing solution. Appropriately named "AVL Battery Cell TS™", this integrated standard cell test system comes pre-assembled and pre-commissioned on a fixture. This optimizes space and streamlines lab layout. This standardization also helps reduce overall cost and facility size.

"The innovative packaging of the AVL Battery Cell TS is a major benefit of this new testing system," said Joseph Strelow, President, AVL Test Systems, Inc. "For the first time, battery cell cyclers, a climate chamber, and cell fixtures come pre-assembled, allowing for a streamlined lab layout and reconfiguration. Customers are going to appreciate the efficiency of this standardized pre-manufactured and pre-commissioned product."

When paired with AVL's industry leading software suite for test automation, lab management and data analytics, users can facilitate precision data acquisition, monitoring and analysis of hundreds of battery cell channels. This simplifies lab operation and consolidates battery research and development into one easy-to-use integrated system.

AVL is exhibiting these solutions in Booth 6018 at The Battery Show, North America's largest advanced battery event, at Huntington Place, Detroit, October 8-10.

About AVL

With more than 12,200 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation, and testing in the automotive industry and in other sectors such as rail, marine, and energy. Based on extensive in-house research activities, AVL delivers concepts, technology solutions, methodologies, and development tools for a greener, safer, and better world of mobility and beyond.

AVL supports international partners and customers in their sustainable and digital transformation. The focus lies on the areas of electrification, software, AI, and automation. In addition, AVL supports companies in energy-intensive sectors on their way to a greener and more efficient energy generation and supply.

Innovation is AVL's passion. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is driving the future of mobility. In 2023, the company generated a turnover of 2.05 billion Euros, of which 10% are invested in R&D activities.

