AVL Growth Partners Announces New Service Offering: Fractional Human Resources to Support Growing Companies in Pivoting from Grow to Scale

BOULDER, Colo., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL Growth Partners, known since 2009 as a fractional finance and accounting company supporting organizations in pivoting from grow to scale, has launched a new service offering: fractional human resources. Whether a growing company needs foundational, tactical, strategic, or executive-level support, AVL provides the full continuum of HR services as needed.

"In our work with clients, it became evident they needed support not just with business finances, but also with the 'people' side of things," explains CEO Bethany Parker. "Our goal is to help early to late-stage companies maximize organizational effectiveness with our experienced HR talent, from generalists to Chief People Officers."

"The beauty of the fractional model," adds Head of Professional Services, Blair Drake, "is that founders and executives can get the tactical and executive-level help they need to bolster a rapidly growing company without the overhead of full-time resources. This is our formal launch, and our current clients have been successfully using the offering for the last six months."

The newly launched HR services are designed to manage all your HR needs and propel your business growth. From strategic people planning and targeted development to enhancing productivity, satisfaction, and retention with a strong DEI focus, our HR experts leverage cutting-edge HR operations and analytics.

We manage everything from core HR setup and talent management to total rewards compensation, allowing leaders to focus on strategic goals. Our expert guidance on compensation, benefits, and talent acquisition ensures your company gains a competitive edge.

The AVL Mindful Growth Methodology now spans accounting and finance as well as human resources. We evaluate practices, assess impact, and implement strategic roadmaps with regular reviews and quarterly evaluations to refine growth strategies based on performance data and market trends.

"Over the last 15 years, we have served more than a thousand early-stage companies and found that clients experiencing success with our finance and accounting offering ran into people and culture issues they sought to solve with a similar fractional model. We are delighted to bring this offering to market and continue supporting startups nationwide," says Parker.

About AVL Growth Partners

AVL Growth Partners is a fractional finance, accounting, and human resources services company supporting growing companies in pivoting from grow to scale. For details, visit avlgrowth.com/human-resources or connect with us at 720-460-9289.

SOURCE AVL Growth Partners