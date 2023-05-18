AVL Growth Partners takes a new path, with a new brand to support it

News provided by

AVL Growth Partners

18 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

BOULDER, Colo., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL Growth Partners, a leading fractional finance and operations firm, is pleased to announce the launch of their new brand centered around their mantra of "Mindful Growth." AVL believes Mindful Growth will foster sustainability and yield more purposeful outcomes for their teams, their clients, and society.

"We are thrilled to be launching this new branding initiative, which reflects our commitment to Mindful Growth, helping businesses grow in a mindful and sustainable way," said AVL CEO, Bethany Parker.

"This year is all about forging a new path for AVL, one that embraces our aspirations for the future—including entering new markets — allowing us to be pivotal to the growth of more companies in different, sustainable ways.

We believe that by focusing on growth that is both financially sound and socially responsible, we can help our clients achieve long-term success while also creating positive outcomes for society and the environment."

In launching the new brand, the team endeavored to create something that visually represents the spirit of Mindful Growth and steady progression and reflects their unwavering commitment to responsible business scaling.  

"The new AVL brand is not just our story. It is about the businesses we help grow, the teams we empower, and the dreams we help realize." Parker added.

The company will continue to offer its core fractional CFO services, including financial analysis, forecasting, and budgeting, and will soon be introducing a range of new services. These new offerings will focus on providing guidance and support to help businesses achieve their growth objectives in a more thoughtful, strategic, and mindful way.

About
AVL Growth Partners is a leading fractional finance and operations firm in Boulder, Colorado. They drive Mindful Growth through financial and operational expertise for startups and high-growth companies. They are fractional professionals that serve as trusted advisors to CEOs and work as an extension of their teams. They devise strategies to help them set and reach ambitious goals.

Over the last 13 years, AVL has helped 1,200 companies across tech, SaaS, manufacturing, CPG, and Life Sciences, raise $600M in capital, and drive revenue by nearly $1B.

SOURCE AVL Growth Partners

