AVL Modernizing Its Plymouth Campus to Meet Customers and Employees Needs

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL North America (AVL) is taking a step toward a more modern workplace by adopting a hybrid work environment to meet the needs of its growing customer base and team. As the first step in its workplace modernization plan, the company will consolidate its headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan from two legacy buildings into one updated building. The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

"We have listened to our team members and are proud to take a step into the future by creating a flexible, inclusive, and hybrid work environment," said Don Manvel, Chairman and CEO of AVL Americas. "Our North American home has been—and will still be—in Plymouth, Michigan."

The modernization plan creates new opportunities for team members to serve expanding markets such as Canada and California. Staying close to its customers is paramount to AVL. By attracting and employing top talent across North America, AVL provides cutting-edge technologies and superior customer service when needed most.

The company estimates that 75% of its North American employees are now working a hybrid schedule. The new building will feature over 13 offices, 100 hotel workstations, and numerous collaboration areas. The building, located at Beck Road and Halyard Drive, spans 64,000 square feet of space.

About AVL

With more than 11,200 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies for a greener, safer and better world of mobility.

From ideation phase to serial production, the company covers vehicle architectures and platform solutions including the impact of new propulsion systems and energy carriers. As a global technology provider, AVL's offerings range from simulation, virtualization and test automation for product development to ADAS/AD and vehicle software. The company combines state-of-the-art and highly scalable IT, software and technology solutions with its application know-how, thereby offering customers extensive tools in areas such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity or Embedded Systems.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and with 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is supporting customers in their mobility ambitions. In 2022, the company generated a turnover of 1.86 billion Euros, of which 11 % are invested in R&D activities to ensure continuous innovation.

For more information: www.avl.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Josh Lupu, [email protected]

SOURCE AVL