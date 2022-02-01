AVL Renames North American Division to Reflect Mobility Leadership

"As a company, we have moved well past traditional powertrains and now our name reflects our strength in new technologies," said Stephan Tarnutzer, President of AVL Mobility Technologies, Inc. "At AVL, we create a better world by driving the trends of tomorrow through our technology leadership in sustainable mobility solutions." The division renaming also kicks off an initiative for the company to bring further awareness to the shift in mobility trends.

As evidenced by its "Reimagining Motion" theme at CES earlier this year, AVL is highlighting the company's pioneering spirit and commitment to technology leadership in the mobility space. Day in and day out, the company's 11,000+ employees worldwide are forging new ideas, creating exciting breakthroughs, and providing solutions for e-mobility, fuel cell, battery, ADAS/AD, data intelligence, and embedded systems for all types of vehicles.

AVL continues to lead the way with ADAS/AD technologies including the AVL Ajunic® compute platform, AVL DRIVINGCUBE™ vehicle-in-the-loop system, and Big Data and Analytics Platform. Additional products like the AVL Flexible Energy Storage System, High Voltage Junction Box, and comprehensive scenario-based and virtual validation tools have helped redefine and elevate customers' goals. These technologies serve as the backbone of many projects and partnerships AVL has formed with leading mobility companies. With its rich history of inventions and patents, AVL has truly been "Reimagining Motion" since 1948.

With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies to shape future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all applications – from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving and data intelligence.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future. In 2020, the company generated a turnover of 1.7 billion Euros, of which 12% are invested in R&D activities.

AVL North America is headquartered in Plymouth, MI, and has additional locations in Plymouth, Ann Arbor, MI, and Lake Forest, CA. Visit www.avl.com for more.

