AVL Software and Functions and PlaxidityX Collaborate to Protect Safety-Critical Vehicle Systems from Cyber Threats

New partnership allows AVL to pre-integrate PlaxidityX's best-in-class in-vehicle protection into its innovative high-performance Ajunic® software development stack

REGENSBURG, Germany and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL Software and Functions, the competence center of AVL List for software and e-drive development and PlaxidityX, a world leader in automotive cyber security, today announced a technology partnership to include PlaxidityX's world-class intrusion detection and prevention (IDPS) capabilities as an embedded component in AVL's Ajunic® ECU solution.

Executives from AVL Software and Functions and PlaxidityX gather to mark the signing of a new partnership, aimed at enhancing the cybersecurity of safety-critical vehicle systems and protecting against emerging cyber threats in the automotive industry

As vehicles become more connected and software-driven, there is a growing need to protect them from cyber-attacks that could affect critical vehicle functionality and functional safety, possibly jeopardizing lives and resulting in expensive recalls.

Accordingly, automotive manufactures require their software suppliers to bake cyber security into the software design prior to delivery. Mid-size and smaller OEMs, in particular, do not typically have the engineering resources nor expertise to implement mandatory security requirements, as required by the automotive cyber security regulation UNECE R155.

"In-vehicle protection is critical for securing our highly connected and safety-critical ECU solutions from the growing risk of cyber-attacks," said Georg Schwab, Managing Director of AVL Software and Functions. "The partnership with PlaxidityX enables our OEM and Tier 1 customers to benefit from our new, high-performance Ajunic® platform without the security worries. By leveraging PlaxidityX's automotive cyber security expertise and innovative IDPS product line, we will be able to deliver market-leading in-vehicle protection capabilities as an integral part of our software development stack."

Ajunic® is a high-performance controller and an open development platform which is customizable for applications that require high-power computing, in the area of autonomous driving, battery management system, complex powertrain systems, and longitudinal dynamics. It helps OEMs shorten development times for these systems and is adaptable for prototype and series production. The platform includes ADAS/AD perception, fusion and motion control, ground truth data recording and life object detection.

The PlaxidityX vehicle protection solution comprises the Host IDPS, Ethernet IDPS and CAN IDPS products. These products support advanced real-time monitoring, detection and prevention of cyber threats within vehicle components and networks, helping OEMs to reduce cyber risk and facilitate compliance with new regulations and standards.

Depending on the end customer application, AVL Software and Functions will deliver the ECU with the relevant pre-integrated IDPS product. For example, an ECU for a battery management system would likely require host protection, while an ECU for a centralized longitudinal HPC would likely require protection on the network (CAN or Ethernet) side.

"We are thrilled to partner with AVL Software and Functions, a renowned leader and technology innovator in automotive engineering services. This collaboration will harness the core strengths and values of each company in order to develop secure-by-design software systems for AVL's end customers," said Ronen Smoly PlaxidityX CEO. "As the need for cyber security continues to grow with the introduction of software-driven autonomous functions, the integration of security within the software development stack represents an important step in addressing the evolving needs of OEMs."

About AVL Software and Functions

AVL Software and Functions, located in Regensburg, is one of the leading technology developers for future mobility solutions in the automotive industry. Being part of AVL List, the company provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies for a greener, safer, and more intelligent world of mobility.

AVL constantly expands its portfolio of high-end methodologies and technologies in the areas of software, hardware and systems development and testing. With a holistic approach – from concept phase to serial production – the company covers software architectures, function development and platform solutions. Another focus is the development, testing and integration of components for e-powertrains.

About PlaxidityX

PlaxidityX (formerly named Argus Cyber Security Ltd.) is a global leader in mobility cyber security, providing DevSecOps, vehicle protection and fleet protection technologies and services for automotive and mobility manufacturers.

PlaxidityX's solutions ensure that vehicle components, networks, and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

PlaxidityX's innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 70 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2014, PlaxidityX is headquartered in Israel, with a global footprint in USA, Germany, France, Japan, Korea, Poland and India.

