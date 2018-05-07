AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12

"National Pet Week celebrates the special joy that pets bring into our lives," said Dr. Mike Topper, AVMA President. "This is the perfect time to honor extraordinary veterinarians and other professionals who have dedicated their lives to advancing animal health, welfare and the human-animal bond. We owe special thanks to Merck Animal Health for their support in honoring and celebrating these amazing individuals."

Each award winner will receive a stipend for travel and lodging to attend the AVMA Convention, July 13-17, along with an honorarium to be used for support of a current program in development or to be directed to an organizations/institution working in the winner's field of interest.

AVMA Humane Award

Amanda Arrington, director and founder of the Pets for Life program at the Humane Society of the United States, has been selected as the recipient of the 2018 AVMA Humane Award. Pets for Life has assisted 130,000 pets to date, raising awareness about the needs of pets in poverty and helping pets owners keep the pets they love in safe, forever homes.

The important work on non-veterinarians in animal welfare is recognized through the AVMA Humane Award, which is presented to someone who has helped advance the welfare of animals through leadership, public service, education, research/product development and advocacy.

AVMA Animal Welfare Award

Dr. T. Robert Bashara, founder of Gentle Doctor Animal Hospitals in and around Omaha, Neb., is the recipient of the 2018 AVMA Animal Welfare Award. A long-time advocate for animal welfare, Dr. Bashara has had a national presence through his work with the Doris Day Animal Foundation, serving as Day's veterinary consultant and as chief financial officer for the foundation.

The AVMA Animal Welfare Award is presented to an AVMA member veterinarian in recognition of their achievement in advancing the welfare of animals via leadership, public service, education, research/product development, and advocacy. By doing so, the AVMA raises public awareness of the important role veterinarians play in improving understanding of animal welfare-related science, ensuring that animal use for human purposes is conducted responsibly, and attending to and promoting animal welfare within the context of responsible animal use.

Bustad Companion Animal Veterinarian of the Year Award

Dr. Cynthia Otto, founder and executive director of the Penn Vet Working Dog Center, is the winner of the 2018 Bustad Companion Animal Veterinarian of the Year Award. Dr. Otto founded the Penn Vet Working Dog Center after being inspired by her work monitoring the health and behavior of urban search and rescue dogs while serving as a first responder for the 9/11 terrorism attacks.

Named in honor of the late Leo K. Bustad, an internationally recognized pioneer in the field of human-animal interactions, the Bustad Companion Animal Veterinarian of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding work of veterinarians in preserving and protecting human-animal relationships.

For more information on the AVMA's Veterinary Excellence Awards program, visit avma.org/Awards.

