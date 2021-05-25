AvMed Expands Partnership with Certilytics, Inc.

MIAMI and LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvMed, one of Florida's oldest and largest not-for-profit health plans, and Certilytics, Inc., a healthcare predictive analytics company founded in 2014, are expanding their partnership to provide employer groups with comprehensive, AI-powered reporting to help improve employee wellness and manage costs.

The partnership between AvMed and Certilytics will equip employer groups with value-focused analytics that enable effective member outreach, provider engagement strategies, specialty drug management, and more.

"We are excited to grow our relationship with Certilytics and look forward to leveraging their cutting edge data analytics tools to better serve our members, employer groups and provider partners," said Eric Johnson, senior vice president, chief actuary and chief information officer for AvMed. "We are eager to partner with Certilytics to optimize our use of data to improve outcomes and increase member satisfaction," added Johnson.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with AvMed, which has shown a strong commitment to being at the forefront of using advanced predictive analytics to inform effective member outreach and engagement strategies," said Jessica Kinnick, senior vice president for client deployment and adoption at Certilytics. "We look forward to continuing to support AvMed in providing a market-leading reporting package for employer groups."

The expanded partnership will include:

The use of Certilytics' CORE Pathways clinical episode grouper and Forecasts member-level risk stratification tool to support effective clinical outreach informed by predictive opportunity and propensity modeling around member engagement

clinical episode grouper and member-level risk stratification tool to support effective clinical outreach informed by predictive opportunity and propensity modeling around member engagement The Opportunity Analysis population-level reporting package to support resourcing decisions around health management strategies aimed at closing gaps in care, redirecting members with high-cost utilization patterns, and intervening earlier with those at risk for chronic conditions

Dashboards and reporting to support provider engagement strategies, earlier identification of potential high cost claimants, and management of specialty drugs as part of an employer group reporting package

Development of a suite of custom predictive models, including a model to support better management of patients receiving palliative care

Use of Certilytics' Fusion business intelligence tool for deeper insights into cost and utilization trends

About AvMed

AvMed transforms lives to create a WELLfluent™ world. By uniting around this sole purpose over our 50-year history, we've aimed to inspire our Floridian health plan Members to focus on celebrating the riches that matter most—health and happiness. Learn more at AvMed.org.

About Certilytics

Certilytics is the leading data and predictive analytics partner transforming the country's largest and most advanced healthcare organizations. Certilytics' solutions enable customers to thrive in a value-focused healthcare ecosystem by identifying opportunities, inspiring action, improving patient outcomes, and exceeding financial targets.

Certilytics is a closely held private company that was launched through an innovative product development and partnering arrangement with two national healthcare organizations. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., with a national footprint of employees and customers. You can email us at [email protected] , visit our website at certilytics.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Austin Wright

Vice President, Strategic Communications

Certilytics, Inc.

[email protected]

(804) 698-9461

SOURCE Certilytics

Related Links

https://www.certilytics.com

