AvMed Partners With Rx Savings Solutions To Provide Members Access To Affordable Prescription Drugs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvMed, one of Florida's oldest and largest not-for-profit health plans, has partnered with Rx Savings Solutions, a market–leading prescription transparency tool, to help its more than 200,000 members save money on prescription drugs.

Headquartered in Miami with regional offices in Fort Lauderdale and Gainesville, AvMed supports members with their Employer Group, Medicare and Individual and Family plan coverage and is the first plan in the state of Florida to launch the innovative pharmacy solution.

Members can now easily find the lowest-price personalized options for their prescription drug needs via AvMed's member portal. When there is an opportunity to save, Rx Savings Solutions automatically notifies the member proactively via direct mail, text or email.

"AvMed's mission is to help our members live healthier. Through this partnership with Rx Savings Solutions, we were able to quickly implement this offering for our Members so they now have clear, actionable choices when they purchase prescription drugs," said Ana Eberhard, Vice President of Member Experience for AvMed. "The seamless user experience and proven savings results empowers them to be better pharmacy consumers. When our members are able to save on medications, everyone benefits."

Serving 9 million members, Rx Savings Solutions empowers consumers with the information they need to make informed decisions on their prescription spend. Through the Rx Savings Solutions portal, health plan members can find the best price on existing prescriptions as well as learn of alternatives through a patented suggestion platform with more than 30,000 suggestions. With differentiating features such as Contact Prescriber, members can submit a new prescription request to their provider with one click.

"Nationwide, employers and their employees are overburdened by prescription drug costs that continue to skyrocket," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "We are delighted to be able to help AvMed and their members mitigate this issue. No one cares more about their pharmacy cost than the member - and putting trusted, unbiased information in their hands is the key to solving the problem."

About AvMed

AvMed transforms lives to create a WELLfluent™ world. By uniting around this sole purpose over our 50+ year history, we've aimed to inspire our Floridian health plan Members to focus on celebrating the riches that matter most— health and happiness. Learn more at AvMed.org.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. In addition to large, Fortune 500 Employers, Rx Savings Solutions also services health plan clients. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

